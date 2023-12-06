The Vancouver Canucks have had an strong start to the 2023-24 season. So far, after 25 games, they’ve put up a remarkable 16 wins and amassing an impressive 33 points. The team now sits in the third spot in the Pacific Division. Not surprisingly, it’s the roster’s star players who are steering this surprising season’s success. Honestly, few people – even the most ardent fans – wouldn’t have believed such a start was coming when the season began.

Hughes, Pettersson, Miller & Demko Are Leading the Canucks’ Way

Quinn Hughes, an amazing young defenseman with stellar skills was named team captain before the season began. He’s taken that leadership puck and skated with it. Since the Canucks coaching change when Rick Toccket took over, Hughes has displayed increased freedom and even a bit of aggression in the offensive zone. He’s already bested his career high in goals with nine and ranks in the top five in NHL point production with 34 points. On his own team, he trails only forward J.T. Miller (who sits second in NHL points with 36 points).

Will J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks be on the trade block again?

The dynamic twosome of Elias Pettersson and Thatcher Demko has been instrumental in pushing and pulling the Canucks to new heights. Pettersson has put on some muscle and has solidified himself as an elite center. He now has put up 10 goals and 22 assists (for 32 points) in 25 games.

As well, Thatcher Demko has established himself as one of the NHL’s top goalies. He’s positioning himself as a frontrunner for Vezina Trophy consideration. On the season, he has posted a 12-6-0 record with a 2.26 goals-against-average and a save percentage of .924.

As noted, J.T. Miller poised for a career-high 125+ points and Brock Boeser currently leads the NHL in goals with an amazing 17. He’s already just one goal below his last season’s total of 18 goals.

The Stars (Pun Intended) Have Aligned in Vancouver

The stars (Hughes, Pettersson, Miller, Boeser & Demko) have aligned for Vancouver. The result is that vague preseason hopes are turning their postseason expectations. With so many thing going right for the team, the Canucks are not just eyeing a playoff berth; they’re aiming for a deep postseason run, surpassing expectations set on opening night.

There’s a chance this season could be very good; and, for the Canucks, that hasn’t happened in a long time.

