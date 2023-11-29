Although the game wasn’t a dazzling performance by any stretch, the Vancouver Canucks pulled off a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. In the game, Brock Boeser led the charge with two goals. The Canucks, who are now 3-4 in their last seven games, saw Elias Pettersson break a third-period tie. And, that ultimately sealed the team’s win. But, there’s a missing element the Canucks need to address. Beyond Dakota Joshua, they lack muscle in their lineup.

The Team Did Win, But There Remain Problems

The team has relied on Thatcher Demko this season. And, once again Demko stood strong, making 30 crucial saves. Anaheim’s Ryan Strome did score to tie the game in the second period, but the Canucks’ Boeser’s scored his NHL-high 16th goal of the season. However, the Canucks were far from dominating.

Pettersson’s wraparound early in the third period and Boeser’s empty-net goal sealed the win for the Canucks. However, the team was left with a number of questions that it needs to answer if the strong start to the season is to continue.

At the start of the game, the Canucks seemed to be in control; and, that was good news for fans. It hinted at a potential bounce-back performance. However, when the Ducks intensified their physical play and the number of shots they took on the net, the ice heavily tipped in their favor.

Once again, Demko showed his skill, holding Vancouver’s ground through two periods until his team was able to regain enough composure and catch up in the shot department. Dakota Joshua had another commendable game. He continued to disrupt the Ducks’ play. However, in the end, there were too many missed nets and unfortunate damage from “friendly fire.”

Still – A Win Is a Win: The Points Are Valuable for Vancouver

Still, a win is a win. The team earned those hard-earned points, which will prove valuable as the season progresses.

That said, it’s evident that lesser opponents often seem to find their stride against the Canucks. The reason is that the team lacks a physically punishing presence. While they can make opponents pay on the powerplay, there’s a gap in the ability to enforce the team’s will when the game turns physical. Opponents take liberties with the Canucks, especially with Petterson, knowing that substantial physical retaliation is unlikely.

The task is clear. The Canucks need to bolster their physical presence, adding an “enforcer-type” to provide support for Dakota Joshua. He isn’t able to do it alone, and the opposition knows it. Someone has to make opponents think twice before taking liberties on the ice.

As the season unfolds, such a strategic addition could make a significant difference in the Canucks’ ability to control the game and protect their key players. It hasn’t happened yet, but it needs to if the team is to be strong enough to keep on winning.

