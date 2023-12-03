Canucks Edge Out Flames in a Nail-Biter: Zadorov Makes Impact

Last night’s thrilling game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames proved to be a nail-biter, with the Canucks ultimately winning by a final score of 4-3. Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty each played key roles, both scoring a goal and adding an assist. In addition, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks. Filip Hronek registered three to continue his playmaking power this season. Thatcher Demko registered 19 saves in the win. It was also Nikita Zadorov’s first game for the Canucks since being traded by the Flames.

Related: Crunch Time: Canucks Need to Add Muscle for Joshua’s Sake

Nikita Zadorov Played His First Game for the Canucks Against His Old Flames Teammates

The game was interesting because it marked a significant shift for Nikita Zadorov. This past week, he was traded from the Flames to the Canucks. His debut came just two nights after being acquired from the Flames. Interestingly, Zadorov’s shot at an empty Flames net eventually turned out to be the game-winner. Because it ticked his new teammate Pettersson on the way by, it wasn’t his goal.

Nikita Zadorov Canucks

Despite a late surge from the Flames, the Canucks held on for the road win. Coach Rick Tocchet commended his team, citing its bounce-back performance after their recent loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. After a great start to the season, the Canucks have sort of fallen into an alternating pattern of winning a game and then losing the next one.

A Review of the Canucks Play During the Game

Notably, it seemed that Zadorov’s presence on the ice made a difference to the team’s confidence. The Canucks forwards showed an increased confidence in their offensive plays, likely buoyed by the assurance of a stronger defensive presence in front of goaltender Thatcher Demko. The strengthened defensive wall allowed the forwards to push the play with greater assertiveness, knowing they had solid support behind them.

Related: Canucks’ Play Right Now: Yo-Yoing Expectations and Frustrations

A noteworthy performance came from Dakota Joshua, who should be turning into a fan favorite. Joshua played a stellar game and contributed to the team’s success. He’s growing into an on-ice presence.

How to Deal with the Increasingly Physical Play Against Elias Pettersson

Despite the positive outcome, from the eye test, there should be concerns about how star Canucks player Elias Pettersson is treated on the ice by opposition. He continues to face physical rough treatment from opponents. Surprisingly, given what we’ve come to know about head coach Tocchet, it seems that his strategy about how to address this issue is to generate payback using the power play.

Tocchet’s approach seems to involve leveraging power plays when the team draws penalties. By putting the Canucks’ star on the power play, Tocchet wants to send a message to opponents that attempting to get physical with Pettersson will result in a tangible price on the scoreboard. Whether it’s Pettersson scoring or assisting, each power play serves as a warning to opponents to think twice before engaging in physical play against the star forward.

Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes of the Canucks

Looking ahead, Tocchet might consider implementing a more immediate form of payback in the form of a heightened physical response in the shifts following any transgressions against Pettersson. Is there a need to establish a more assertive and physical response to Pettersson’s treatment? Joshua is trying, but the presence of Zadorov might also help to ensure that transgressors face consequences. This strategic adjustment could not only protect their star player but also establish the Canucks as a team that demands respect on the ice.

As the Canucks continue to navigate the season, their ability to balance finesse with physicality will be crucial, ensuring they remain a formidable force in the league.

Related: Flames Zadorov Trade No Shocker, But Poor Return from Canucks Is