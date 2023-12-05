Canucks Like Tyson Barrie, But Need Salary Help to Make It Work

Rick Dhaliwal, a Vancouver Canucks’ analyst and insider notes that the team has a real interest in trading for Tyson Barrie. Barrie was given permission this week to seek a trade from the Nashville Predators. And, his agent is starting to test the market. Noting that the Canucks have “been after Barrie for years,” Dhaliwal isn’t sure it’s a fit.
He notes in a recent segment on the Donnie and Dhali podcast, that Barrie agent has been tasked to help facilitate a trade out in Nashville. “… so here’s the problem is going to be an issue for Pettinger, teams like the player but who’s got cap space? Barrie makes $3.7 million. Obviously, Pettinger is going to call Vancouver to see if there’s a fit for the BC boy.” He adds, “The Canucks have liked Barrie for years and years and years but it will be tough to get that contract on the books.”
Dhaliwal goes on to argue this is why the Canucks like the idea of Ethan Bear so much. He notes, that Bear makes is not going to be a problem to get on the books. But, Barrie will be tough to fit, unless the Predators are open to retaining 50% of his salary. Bear is getting close to return from injury. He should be ready around Christmas.
The Canucks Looking for More Defense?
The Canucks added Nikita Zadorov in a trade from the Calgary Flames and it appears they aren’t done. Hit with some injuries, even when everyone was healthy, the club was aware they might need more help. And, with the team being competitive, GM Patrick Allvin wants to give the roster the reinforcements it needs.
A player like Barrie could easily slot into the team’s top four, assuming they could make the money work.
