Utah Takes Big Goalie Off Trade Market with Vejmelka Deal

The Utah Hockey Club was busy Wednesday night and Thursday morning, signing several of their players to contract extensions. After securing both Alex Kerfoot and Ian Cole to new one-year deals, the team announced a five-year extension for goaltender Karel Vejmelka. The deal will pay him $4.75 million per season until 2030.

“Karel’s confident demeanor helps set the tone for our team every day,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “It allows our group to play to its strengths, knowing he is back there to make the key saves. Vej has earned this commitment from our organization, and we are grateful to have him as an important piece in our future.”

“Karel has been integral to the success of our team this season,” added general manager Bill Armstrong.

Vejmelka, 28, has a 16-16-4 record with a 2.45 goals against average (GAA), .910 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout in 38 games with Utah in 2024-25. He has played 178 career NHL games over four seasons with Utah and Arizona.

Vejmelka Deal Takes Goalie Off the NHL Trade Market

It wasn’t heavily rumored Utah would move Vejmelka in a trade, but he was one of the players often discussed when insiders looked at the goaltending market ahead of the deadline. His name was in the mix with Jordan Binnington and John Gibson as possible fits for teams that wanted to upgrade their netminding.

Now, as he’s locked into a new deal that includes a 10-team modified no-trade clause, he’s staying put.

