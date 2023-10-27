Senators Get Brutal News Regarding Thomas Chabot Injury

The Ottawa Senators received a severe blow as defenseman Thomas Chabot is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a fractured hand, confirmed by head coach DJ Smith. Chabot sustained the injury after blocking a shot, adding to the team’s mounting injury concerns. The news is just another discovery in a long line of unfortunate events surrounding the Senators this week.
Marked by unfortunate events, including the suspension of young center Shane Pinto for 41 games and defenseman Erik Brännström leaving a recent game on a stretcher due to injury, this is not at all what the Senators needed right now.
TSN 1200 is reporting:
Chabot said he blocked the shot early in the 2nd. Later they took x-rays at the rink but it didn’t appear broken but he couldn’t hold his stick. An MRI this morning showed the break. It is not displaced so surgery is not required.
Chabot holds a pivotal role within the team, leading in ice time with an average of 24:19 per game, which includes over three minutes on the power play. His offensive prowess has been evident, consistently contributing at a 50-plus point pace. Despite some defensive challenges, Chabot remains one of the team’s key players.
Where Will The Senators Find a Suitable Replacement?
With Artem Zub also sidelined, the Senators face a defensive shortage, necessitating a call-up from their AHL affiliate. Prospects such as Tyler Kleven or Lassi Thomson are likely candidates to fill the void in the NHL roster. The injury isn’t long enough to go out shopping for a replacement if putting Chabot on LTIR is the next step, simply because they’ll need to keep that cap space available for when Chabot is cleared to return.
The absence of key players like Chabot and Pinto poses a significant challenge for Ottawa, requiring the team to rely on their depth and resilience to navigate through this demanding period. Ottawa is off to a 3-4 start in the 2023-24 campaign. The team’s six points are tied for the second-fewest in the Eastern Conference.
Next: Big Update on Connor McDavid as Oilers Prep for Heritage Classic
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 mins ago
Senators Get Brutal News Regarding Thomas Chabot Injury
Ottawa Senators face challenges as Thomas Chabot is now out 4-6 weeks and Artem...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Big Update on Connor McDavid as Oilers Prep for Heritage Classic
The Oilers offered an update on the injury status of Connor McDavid, saying there...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Gauging Market On Cost-Effective Top-6 Winger
There is speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at a top-six...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Giving Young D-Man Golden Chance Post Savard’s Injury
Canadiens elevate young defenseman post-Savard injury, providing a golden opportunity for emerging talent to...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Zadorov Calls Out Flames Players, Slams Former Coach Excuse
Nikita Zadrov blasted his Flames teammates for a lack of team play and called...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 3 days ago
Ducks’ Controversial Plan for Leo Carlsson Ice Time in Question
The Anaheim Ducks have decided not to play rookie Leo Carlsson for a number...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Early Season NHL Scoring Leaders Shine: Three Key Takeaways
This season so far, four NHL players have registered 10 points or more. Who...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
NHL Lifts Pride Tape Ban, Hockey World Reacts After Messy Overstep
The NHL has rescinded its ban on Pride Tape and the hockey world is...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Scratching Fraser Minten Before Likely Goodbye
Fraser Minten, a promising Maple Leafs rookie will sit and watch as the team...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Heartbreaking News Strikes Jets’ Head Coach Rick Bowness
The Winnipeg Jets have shared concerning news regarding their head coach, Rick Bowness and...