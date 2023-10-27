Senators Get Brutal News Regarding Thomas Chabot Injury

The Ottawa Senators received a severe blow as defenseman Thomas Chabot is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a fractured hand, confirmed by head coach DJ Smith. Chabot sustained the injury after blocking a shot, adding to the team’s mounting injury concerns. The news is just another discovery in a long line of unfortunate events surrounding the Senators this week.

Marked by unfortunate events, including the suspension of young center Shane Pinto for 41 games and defenseman Erik Brännström leaving a recent game on a stretcher due to injury, this is not at all what the Senators needed right now.

Hear from head coach D.J. Smith as he provides updates on Erik Brannstrom, Thomas Chabot and looks ahead to Pittsburgh 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/b6n8kk3Scl — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 27, 2023

TSN 1200 is reporting:

Chabot said he blocked the shot early in the 2nd. Later they took x-rays at the rink but it didn’t appear broken but he couldn’t hold his stick. An MRI this morning showed the break. It is not displaced so surgery is not required.

Chabot holds a pivotal role within the team, leading in ice time with an average of 24:19 per game, which includes over three minutes on the power play. His offensive prowess has been evident, consistently contributing at a 50-plus point pace. Despite some defensive challenges, Chabot remains one of the team’s key players.

Where Will The Senators Find a Suitable Replacement?

With Artem Zub also sidelined, the Senators face a defensive shortage, necessitating a call-up from their AHL affiliate. Prospects such as Tyler Kleven or Lassi Thomson are likely candidates to fill the void in the NHL roster. The injury isn’t long enough to go out shopping for a replacement if putting Chabot on LTIR is the next step, simply because they’ll need to keep that cap space available for when Chabot is cleared to return.

The absence of key players like Chabot and Pinto poses a significant challenge for Ottawa, requiring the team to rely on their depth and resilience to navigate through this demanding period. Ottawa is off to a 3-4 start in the 2023-24 campaign. The team’s six points are tied for the second-fewest in the Eastern Conference.

