Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Could Still Move Bowen Byram: 10 Teams Linked to Trade
Despite signing a new two-year deal, Bowen Byram remains a trade candidate as the Sabres explore options to add a top-six forward.
Despite recently signing a two-year extension with the Buffalo Sabres, defenseman Bowen Byram remains a potential trade chip this offseason. According to multiple reports, including one by The Fourth Period, the Sabres are actively exploring trade possibilities.
Key on their list of to-dos is a top-six forward upgrade. It is believed they are open to using Byram as a trade piece to facilitate a significant return. He does not have trade protection in his contract, meaning the Sabres can move him to any team that offers a solid return.
The 23-year-old left-shot defenseman, somewhat surprisingly, signed a deal to remain with the Sabres. He says he’s enjoyed his time there and is looking forward to contributing in 2025-26. However, with Buffalo already deep on the blue line and in need of more offensive firepower, Byram might be better used to fill a bigger area of need.
While it’s unclear exactly what the Sabres are targeting, speculation continues to grow around interested teams. Clubs reportedly linked to Byram include Vancouver, Philadelphia, the New York Rangers, Columbus, Calgary, Boston, Anaheim, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Vegas.
Byram’s combination of age, pedigree, and team-friendly cap hit makes him an attractive piece for any team looking to add a legitimate top-four defenseman with potential to be a regular top-two player. He may not get moved this summer, but there’s still time for the Sabres to swing a deal.
With training camp approaching, Byram’s status remains one of the key storylines to watch in Buffalo.
