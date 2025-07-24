Chicago Blackhawks
“One Step Forward” as Blackhawks Looking For Immediate Help
The Blackhawks haven’t added much this offseason and if they can’t do something else, their young roster will have to step up.
The Chicago Blackhawks enter the 2025–26 season in an intriguing position. Unlike last offseason, when they brought in veterans like Ryan Donato, Alec Martinez, T.J. Brodie, Pat Maroon, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Teuvo Teräväinen, the team has made just two additions this summer: Andre Burakovsky and Sam Lafferty. For a young, developing roster, this is significant.
With this team not adding much this offseason, and should no other moves occur, it’s time for the young guns in this lineup to take “one step forward.”
Guys like Alex Vlasic and Frank Nazar, who dazzled on the international stage at the World Championships—with Nazar being top 10 in scoring with 10 GP – 6 G – 6 A – 12 PTS—will be expected to step up. With these two playing more meaningful games internationally, will it help them in big moments, or will the steps be taken by newer faces in the lineup?
Blackhawks Current Young Core/Pipeline
- Connor Bedard
- Anton Frondell
- Frank Nazar
- Oliver Moore
- Ryan Greene
- Colton Dach
- Nick Lardis
- Landon Slaggert
- Artyom Levshunov
- Sam Rinzel
- Kevin Korchinski
- Nolan Allan
- Ethan Del Mastro
- Wyatt Kaiser
- Alex Vlasic
- Louis Crevier
- Spencer Knight
- Arvid Söderblom
- Drew Commesso
The 2025–26 season will feature one of the NHL’s youngest rosters, with many of the players mentioned above still lacking significant NHL experience. Alex Vlasic leads the group with just 179 career games. With few veteran additions, especially on defense, the key question is whether this team can take the next step or if they’re in for another season near the bottom of the standings.
There appears to be a desire on the part of Davidson to improve quickly. The Fourth Period reports that teams have been calling about Lukas Reichel and the Blackhawks have been listening. Speculation is that the Blackhawks are looking to package assets for immediate upgrades.
If the team is unable to pull off such a deal, fans can only hope that the group Kyle Davidson has assembled is ready to move forward.
