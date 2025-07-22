Fans React to Potential 8-Year Deal for $50M Oilers Defenseman

As the Edmonton Oilers map out their long-term roster under GM Stan Bowman, a critical decision looms on the blue line: Should they sign defenseman Jake Walman to an eight-year extension?

Walman, acquired earlier this offseason, is coming off a strong campaign and is currently playing on a $3.4 million deal. With free agency already a few weeks in, the defenseman eligible for a new deal, and his stock rising, now may be the Oilers’ best—and most cost-effective—window to lock him in before the bidding war begins.

In a recent Oilers Nation piece, Tyler Yaremchuk highlighted the logic behind acting now. Because Edmonton holds his rights, they’re the only team that can offer Walman an eight-year deal under the current CBA. If everyone waits until the end of the season to sign an extension, a new CBA kicks in, maxing out his extension at seven years with the Oilers and six years with another team. That extra term could be key in securing a discount on average annual value.

A deal in the $6-8 million range, perhaps eight years at $56 million, would give Walman financial security into his late 30s—especially appealing given his career earnings total around $12 million to date. From the Oilers’ perspective, it could be a shrewd move to secure a top-four defender at below-market value. The question about committing to an eight-year term is a valid one, however.

Reaction to the Idea of a Long-Term Deal for Walman

So what do fans think?

Reactions to the idea have been mixed, though many see the upside.

“Yup, would love for the Oilers to lock him up long-term,” one fan wrote, clearly seeing Walman as a stabilizing force on the left side of the defense.

Another agreed: “This makes sense. He is probably our top 4 LD for the foreseeable future.”

Others, however, voiced concern about term and age. “I’d be leary signing a 30-year D for 8 years @ $6M per year,” one commenter warned. “Yeah, other teams might be willing to do it but it still doesn’t make it a good deal. I like Walman, but in 5 years, this contract could look like an albatross.”

That push and pull—between locking in a valuable piece now or risking future regret—is one Bowman and the Oilers must weigh carefully.

If Walman continues to perform at a top-four level and the salary cap keeps climbing as expected, a $6 million extension could quickly look like a bargain. This, even if Walman isn’t effective for all eight seasons. But if his play declines into his early-30s, the back half of that deal could make the Oilers regret taking the gamble.

