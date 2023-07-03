Toronto Maple Leafs Signing Max Domi to 1-Yr Deal

Shortly after the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million, speculation arose regarding their potential pursuit of Max Domi. Elliotte Friedman tweeted that there might be ongoing discussions between the Leafs and Domi, suggesting that the team is exploring further options in free agency. Nick Kypreos tweeted, “Sounding like [email protected] would like a 1 yr deal in ballpark 2.5M.” It was later reported by Chris Johnston that the deal was worth closer to $3 million and Friedman confirmed, saying that because Domi was overseas, the announcement might not come officially until Monday morning.
Domi, when on his game, is an offensive powerhouse, excelling as a pure playmaker. His exceptional passing skills result in a significant number of primary assists. However, his defensive abilities aren’t his strong suit, and he contributes minimally in terms of hitting and forechecking, despite occasional pest-like behavior.
Earlier on the same day, Chris Johnston of TSN and NorthStar Bets revealed that the Maple Leafs had maintained their interest in Domi throughout the first day of free agency. Domi’s physical style of play, versatility, and ties to the team (his father, Tie Domi, played for the Maple Leafs) made him an intriguing option. When it sounded like the market for him was out there, perhaps the money and terms weren’t. As a result, Domi and Leafs picked up talks on Sunday and got something done.
Related: Tyler Bertuzzi Signs 1-Yr Deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added to the speculation, highlighting that Domi is considering his options, including Toronto and Nashville. Pagnotta emphasized that Domi’s energy and potential fit within a top-nine role could be valuable for the Leafs. However, given the Leafs’ recent signing of John Klingberg to a $4.1 million deal and then the addition of Bertuzzi, it wasn’t totally clear where Domi would fit into the equation when it came to the salary cap. There will need to be roster adjustments to accommodate the forward, but LTIR may come into play and perhaps GM Brad Treliving knows more than most on the outside do.
Signing Domi to a multi-year deal would likely require some creative maneuvering to fit him within the salary cap constraints. But, inking him to a cheaper, one-year deal gives the team some options. They can reassess next summer when the cap is higher, he becomes a potential trade candidate if trade protection isn’t a factor, and he provides a short-term middle-six option with the Leafs’ window to win being right now.
Next: Kailer Yamamoto Signs 1-Yr Deal w/ Kraken, Won’t Return to Oilers
More News
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Signs 1-Yr Deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs
Tyler Bertuzzi's one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs sparks intrigue in the NHL...
-
New York Islanders/ 21 hours ago
New York Islanders Actively Pursuing Alex DeBrincat in Trade Talks
New York Islanders actively pursuing 25-year-old scorer Alex DeBrincat in potential trade deal.
-
Panthers Trade Anthony Duclair to Sharks in Cap-Driven Deal
Florida Panthers trade Anthony Duclair to San Jose Sharks in a cap-driven move with...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Red Wings Sign J.T. Compher to 5-Yr Contract, Bolster Defensive Stability
The Detroit Red Wings have secured J.T. Compher on a five-year contract, adding defensive...
-
Penguins Busy: Sign Jarry, Graves, Nedeljkovic & Acciari in Free Agency
The Pittsburgh Penguins secure goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Ryan Graves with long-term contracts.
-
Dallas Stars/ 1 day ago
Matt Duchene Signs One-Year Deal with Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars signed Matt Duchene to a one-year deal, adding even more scoring...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Jonathan Quick, Blake Wheeler Join New York Rangers on 1-Year Deals
New York Rangers sign Jonathan Quick and Blake Wheeler to one-year deals, adding quality...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 day ago
Ryan O’Reilly Signs 4-year Deal With Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators inked Stanley Cup veteran Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year contract as...
-
Mackenzie Blackwood Avoids Free Agency, Signs with San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks are signing goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a two year deal...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Each NHL Team’s 2023 Qualifying Offer Status Going Into Free Agency
A full list of all NHL RFAs qualified and not qualified heading into NHL...