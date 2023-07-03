Toronto Maple Leafs Signing Max Domi to 1-Yr Deal

Shortly after the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million, speculation arose regarding their potential pursuit of Max Domi. Elliotte Friedman tweeted that there might be ongoing discussions between the Leafs and Domi, suggesting that the team is exploring further options in free agency. Nick Kypreos tweeted, “Sounding like [email protected] would like a 1 yr deal in ballpark 2.5M.” It was later reported by Chris Johnston that the deal was worth closer to $3 million and Friedman confirmed, saying that because Domi was overseas, the announcement might not come officially until Monday morning.

I do believe Toronto and Max Domi are working at this too. We will see. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 2, 2023

Max Domi is overseas, so this might be finalized tomorrow, but he is signing with Toronto. 1x$3M-ish — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 3, 2023

Domi, when on his game, is an offensive powerhouse, excelling as a pure playmaker. His exceptional passing skills result in a significant number of primary assists. However, his defensive abilities aren’t his strong suit, and he contributes minimally in terms of hitting and forechecking, despite occasional pest-like behavior.

Earlier on the same day, Chris Johnston of TSN and NorthStar Bets revealed that the Maple Leafs had maintained their interest in Domi throughout the first day of free agency. Domi’s physical style of play, versatility, and ties to the team (his father, Tie Domi, played for the Maple Leafs) made him an intriguing option. When it sounded like the market for him was out there, perhaps the money and terms weren’t. As a result, Domi and Leafs picked up talks on Sunday and got something done.

Related: Tyler Bertuzzi Signs 1-Yr Deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added to the speculation, highlighting that Domi is considering his options, including Toronto and Nashville. Pagnotta emphasized that Domi’s energy and potential fit within a top-nine role could be valuable for the Leafs. However, given the Leafs’ recent signing of John Klingberg to a $4.1 million deal and then the addition of Bertuzzi, it wasn’t totally clear where Domi would fit into the equation when it came to the salary cap. There will need to be roster adjustments to accommodate the forward, but LTIR may come into play and perhaps GM Brad Treliving knows more than most on the outside do.

Signing Domi to a multi-year deal would likely require some creative maneuvering to fit him within the salary cap constraints. But, inking him to a cheaper, one-year deal gives the team some options. They can reassess next summer when the cap is higher, he becomes a potential trade candidate if trade protection isn’t a factor, and he provides a short-term middle-six option with the Leafs’ window to win being right now.

Next: Kailer Yamamoto Signs 1-Yr Deal w/ Kraken, Won’t Return to Oilers