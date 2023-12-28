Devils Shake Up Goaltending: Schmid Sent to AHL, Daws Up Next

The New Jersey Devils have assigned goaltender Akira Schmid to the AHL’s Utica Comets, as announced in a team release on Thursday. The decision comes amid Schmid’s struggles in the 2023-24 season. The 23-year-old netminder has recorded a 5-7-1 record, .893 save percentage, and a 3.26 goals-against average. Unfortunately, his minus-3.9 saves above expected rating ranks 31st among goalies with at least 15 games this season.

#NEWS: We have assigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL).



????: https://t.co/HsAlYQkhBX pic.twitter.com/FroXFPqqAz — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 28, 2023

Schmid, who played a crucial role in the postseason last year, surprised many by usurping Mackenzie Blackwood for the backup position. But, he has failed to maintain his stellar form. Despite being statistically superior to starter Vítek Vaněček this season, the Devils decided to demote Schmid to Utica, a move that has caught some attention. A few wonder if there’s a plan in Jersey when it comes to their goaltending, including giving a longer look to Nico Daws.

Can Daws Handle the Role with Schmid Now Demoted?

With Schmid heading to the AHL, the Devils turn to the 23-year-old Daws to fill the void in the crease. Daws, a 2020 third-round pick, has shown promise in recent starts with Utica, posting a 2.39 GAA and .929 SV%. Having missed the first two months of the season due to hip surgery, Daws now gets another opportunity to prove himself at the NHL level.

Akira Schmid Devils

His last appearance for the Devils was at the end of the 2021-22 campaign when he showcased potential with a 10-11-1 record and a .893 SV%.

The Devils’ decision to send down Schmid signals a move by the organization to light a fire on the roster. This move was likely meant to catch attention, especially with the team’s playoff hopes dwindling. General Manager Tom Fitzgerald is shuffling things around with the goaltending by giving Schmid a chance to find his game, and Daws a chance to shine in at least one of the upcoming back-to-back road games.

Next: Former Oilers Goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, 50, Comes Out of Retirement