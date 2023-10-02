Trevor Zegras Signs a 3-Year Extension with the Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras has signed a three-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks. The deal carries a $5.75M AAV, as per Chris Johnston of TSN. It’s a fair deal for a player of his talent and it will be interesting to see how this relationship develops. The concern now might be whether the Ducks have done any long-term damage by taking so long to get this contract done.
The breakdown is $5.75M, all base salary each season. When complete, he will be an RFA with a qualifying offer of $5.75 million.
As the Anaheim Ducks geared up for their last week of training camp and pre-season, contract negotiations with their two promising young stars, Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, still hadn’t been completed. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on Tuesday’s edition of “Insider Trading” that the Ducks were far from reaching a deal with either player, signaling a potentially contentious negotiation process ahead.
As is specifically pertained to Zegras, reports had emerged suggesting the team was taking a hardline approach in contract talks, offering the dynamic star a deal in the range of $3 million to $4 million per year. This revelation, attributed to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, has raised eyebrows in the hockey world, as Zegras is widely regarded as one of the NHL’s rising stars. Clearly, that was either not accurate, or the Ducks realized they’d made a mistake with their lowball offer and brought it up to a reasonable level.
The 22-year-old forward has showcased his exceptional skills, amassing 139 points in 180 career games with Anaheim since his NHL debut in 2020-21. In the 2022-23 season, he recorded a career-high 65 points, leading the Ducks in various categories, including points, assists, and power play points. That he’ll be back at camp and ready to go this season is a huge plus for Anaheim.
Now, it’s simply a matter of getting a deal done with Jamie Drysdale.
