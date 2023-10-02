Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Timmins, Giordano, Three Goalie Issues

There are a few news items worth mentioning on Monday as the Toronto Maple Leafs open a new week with more pre-season action on the docket. There is injury news related to both Conor Timmins and John Klingberg, talk about what the Maple Leafs will do with three goaltenders, and where was Mark Giordano on Monday? Is his absence something that needs to be a concern for the team?
Conor Timmins Injury Is Week-to-Week
Concerns ripple through the Maple Leafs community following Conor Timmins’ recent lower-body injury. While specific details remain undisclosed, his week-to-week status, confirmed by head coach Sheldon Keefe, hints at a significant setback. Speculation swirls, hinting the injury might be more severe than anticipated, possibly a tear, given the indefinite recovery timeline.
With Timmins potentially missing the initial 10 (or even 24) games, the Leafs can utilize LTIR, a strategic move considering their existing LTIR players. This decision allows them to maximize Timmins’ cap space while he recovers, minimizing the financial impact during his absence.
Timmins, 25, showcased his prowess in the pre-season, amassing six points in two games, including a remarkable four-point performance against the Buffalo Sabres.
Simultaneously, defenseman John Klingberg nurses a minor upper-body injury, sidelining him for five days. Despite its purported minor nature, his extended absence raises concerns about his readiness for upcoming games. The team monitors his recovery closely as they prepare for the challenges ahead.
What Will Happen With Martin Jones?
Head coach Sheldon Keefe of the Maple Leafs delves into his goalie strategy for the remaining pre-season games. He praises Martin Jones for his impressive performance during the camp, raising questions about the possibility of starting the season with three goalies on the roster.
Recently, Joseph Woll faced a setback in a start, leading to Martin Jones stepping in and delivering a strong performance. Keefe acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding the situation, leaving the final decision in the hands of Brad Treliving and Brandon Pridham, who must navigate the complexities of salary cap management to accommodate all players effectively. The team faces a challenging yet intriguing scenario as they strive to optimize their goalie lineup for the upcoming season.
Mark Giordano Missing from Practice
Defenseman Mark Giordano was absent from Maple Leafs practice on Monday. Reports were that he didn’t take part in the non-game practice group either. The Maple Leafs were asked about where he was and media was told it was a maintenance day.
Giordano is the NHL’s oldest active player and will celebrate his 40th birthday tomorrow.
Jarnkrok Retuning for Maple Leafs
According to a tweet by TSN’s Mark Masters, Calle Jarnkrok is set to join the Maple Leafs’ second practice group today after his return to training camp over the weekend. The 32-year-old forward, who encountered an undisclosed injury during camp, is anticipated to make his preseason debut later this week. Masters wrote, “Leafs’ Calle Jarnkrok reveals he twisted his neck in practice, which is why he’s been out. Felt good today and hoping to get into at least one pre-season game.”
Despite the setback, Jarnkrok is on track to recover before the commencement of the regular season. In the previous season, his first with Toronto, he showcased his talent by achieving a career-high of 20 goals and 19 assists in 73 games, highlighting his significant contribution to the team.
