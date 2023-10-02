In a strategic move that will be viewed as poor asset management by some Sens fans, the Anaheim Ducks have claimed defenseman Lassi Thomson off waivers from the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The Ducks are taking a calculated gamble on Thomson, the 19th overall pick from the 2019 NHL draft, hoping to harness his potential and bolster their defensive lineup. Known for his powerful shot, he’s showcased his skills in the AHL and displayed promise in the NHL, although results were varied. During the recent training camp, he impressed, raising hopes for the season ahead. It’s likely he’ll fill a role as a reliable 6th or 7th player this season.

Thomson, a product of the Kelowna Rockets, renowned for producing NHL-caliber defensemen, gained valuable experience by playing professional hockey in Liiga with Ilves Tampere. He moved on to the AHL’s Belleville Senators during the 2020-21 season and at 23 years old, Thomson has exhibited promising attributes, including impressive speed, substantial size (6-0, 190 pounds), and a composed demeanor on the ice.

He has notched five assists (0-5=5) in 18 NHL games since his debut in 2022 and has played well in the AHL, accumulating 33 points and 28 penalty minutes in 44 games, showcasing his offensive capabilities and defensive prowess. The jury is still out on what he’ll become at the NHL level, but the Ducks are in a prime position to see if they can develop him further and he’ll get more opportunity in Anaheim than perhaps anywhere else.

With Thomson’s arrival, the Ducks are acquiring another prospect to add to their rebuild. This acquisition underlines the Ducks’ commitment to nurturing young talent and fortifying their roster for the future, seeing as they aren’t a team that will likely compete this season.

