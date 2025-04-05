Trent Frederic Set to Make Oilers Debut Saturday vs. Kings

Trent Frederic will make his Edmonton Oilers debut Saturday afternoon against the Los Angeles Kings. Following Friday’s practice, Frederic played it coy, making sure not to say he was officially going in, but he was taking regular reps in practice, and several insiders are projecting him to lace up his skates for the first time as an Oiler.

Acquired as part of a recent trade to bolster Edmonton’s forward depth, Frederic hasn’t yet played a game because he was getting over an injury. He has been skating in a top-six role during practices leading up to his debut, and he lined up on the left wing alongside Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman at the most recent practice.

"I'm looking to play hard, bring that physical element, bring some energy & add some goals when I get the chance. I'm excited to play whenever my number gets put on the board."



What Will Frederic Bring to the Oilers?

Known as a forward who can score, fans are looking forward to Frederic’s reputation for being gritty and heavy on the forecheck. He excels at retrieving pucks in tight areas. The Oilers will be asking him to do some heavy lifting, particularly with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both out of the lineup with injuries.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed following Friday’s practice that Draisaitl will miss the rest of the team’s four-game road trip with a lower-body injury.

Trent Frederic Oilers vs Kings

Many of his goals come from hard work and second-effort plays around the net.

With Frederic entering the lineup, Kasperi Kapanen will shift to center on the fourth line, skating between Max Jones and veteran Corey Perry.

The Oilers hope Frederic can inject some energy and toughness into the lineup while replacing some of the offense that will be missing without the team’s top two stars. Saturday’s contest against the Kings is a big game as Edmonton and Los Angeles are battling in the Pacific Division standings. If the Oilers can take both games against the Kings to end the season, it will be a huge swing in terms of potential home-ice advantage should these teams meet in the first round of the playoffs.

