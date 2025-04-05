Edmonton Oilers
Ovechkin Ties Gretzky’s Record, Shoots Down Offer from Coach
Alex Ovechkin tied Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history and turned down an opportunity to break the record on Friday.
History was made in Washington on Saturday night as Alex Ovechkin scored his 894th career goal, which ties Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history. The goal brought Gretzky, commissioner Gary Bettman, and thousands of fans to their feet, hoping to see a hat trick on home ice that would allow Ovie to break the record. Amazingly, Ovechkin’s coach offered an opportunity to do that when Chicago pulled their goalie in an attempt to tie the game, and Ovechkin declined to go on the ice.
Alex Ovechkin told Spencer Carberry he didn’t want to score on an empty net for 895. A true legend ? pic.twitter.com/64LiP1XfNk— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 5, 2025
Ovechkin refused to chase the record with an empty-net opportunity. Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery confirmed after the game that Ovechkin declined his offer and said his superstar has no desire to break the record if a save isn’t needed. He wants to break the record with a goaltender in the crease,” Carbery said.
After the game, Ovechkin said he told his coach, “Let’s wait.” Instead, he was happy that rookie Ryan Leonard got his first NHL goal.
Gretzky Was in the House to See Ovechkin Tie His Record
The tension in the final 13 minutes was palpable, with the crowd buzzing and Ovechkin generating chances but coming up just short of goal No. 895. At one point, he even had a near breakaway on Spencer Knight but mishandled the puck. Fans booed the fact that Knight made the save.
Ovechkin will have his next chance to break the record on Sunday when the Capitals visit the New York Islanders. With one goal separating him from becoming the NHL’s undisputed goal king, all eyes will once again be on No. 8.
“The Great One” himself congratulated “The Great Eight” in the Capitals’ dressing room. Gretzky is on board for the record to be broken, saying it’s great for the game.
