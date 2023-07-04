The Ottawa Senators have bolstered their defensive lineup by signing Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract. The deal, which carries a $1.1 million cap hit, includes a no-move clause, ensuring Hamonic’s stability within the team. Hamonic’s signing comes after a successful season where he accumulated 21 points in 75 games played.

General Manager Pierre Dorion expressed his satisfaction with the signing, emphasizing Hamonic’s importance to the team. “Travis is a key component of our group,” Dorion stated. “He consistently sets a positive example for our younger players through his strong work ethic, accountability, fearlessness, and unwavering determination. As a leader with exceptional character, we are thrilled to have him return.”

Although Hamonic brings a certain offensive threat, his defensive skills have drawn mixed opinions. Critics argue that he is not as strong defensively as his boosters suggest, while others believe he is better than his detractors claim. Nevertheless, Hamonic is expected to solidify the Senators’ defensive corps and is likely to slot in behind Jakob Chychrun and Artem Zub on the team’s right side, primarily in a third-pairing role.

The addition of Hamonic brings the Senators’ salary cap hit to $74.3 million, leaving them with approximately $9.2 million in cap space. With a current roster size of 15 players, including 7 forwards, 7 defensemen, 1 goaltender, and 2 players on injured reserve, the team has a balanced lineup taking shape.

Looking ahead, the Senators still have notable restricted free agents in Alex DeBrincat and Shane Pinto, whose contracts will need to be addressed in the coming weeks. The team will likely continue its efforts to secure their key players for the upcoming season.

Hamonic’s arrival is expected to provide a valuable boost to the Senators’ defensive depth and leadership, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

