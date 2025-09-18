NHL Trades and Rumors
Treliving Eyeing Trade, But Rules Out Controversial Forward
Maple Leafs trade update: GM Brad Treliving shares insights on the need for a top-six forward for the upcoming season.
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has confirmed that finding another top-six forward remains a priority as the team continues preparations for the 2025–26 season.
Speaking with reporters Treliving admitted the search is ongoing but challenging given this summer’s stagnant trade and free-agent market. “Yeah,” he said when asked if the need is still there. “It’s not from a lack of trying. You’re always looking to try to improve your team. I think league-wide, it was a slower summer. … We would like to add [a top-six forward].”
Treliving talked on Wednesday about internal competition and how some of their young guys need to push for jobs. The team has more bodies than available jobs. That means not everyone fits, and that could mean relocating some individuals.
The Maple Leafs are no strangers to salary-cap constraints, and those limits remain one of the biggest hurdles for the organization as it tries to round out its roster. Trade analysts have pointed to Toronto’s cap situation as a reason for the lack of movement, even as the team looks to keep pace with Eastern Conference rivals who bolstered their lineups earlier in the offseason.
Dillon Dube Is Not On Toronto’s Radar
Following a report by Darren Dreger that Dillon Dube might be someone who gets some interest in Toronto, Treliving essentially shot that down. He said, “You’d have to be very comfortable” in adding one of the five Canadian WJC players to your team. The link was because of their history in Calgary, but he adds, “that hasn’t been a focus for us.”
Treliving also confirmed that the Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz are actively working on an extension.
They are optimistic about reaching an agreement before the regular season begins, but Stolarz has hinted he might be unwilling to negotiate once the season starts. “I want to kinda get it done with as soon as possible, especially before the season starts.” He called his first run “a huge success,” and says he’s “100 percent healthy.”
Next: Fans Freaking Over Latest McDavid Interview: Waiting for “Feeling”
More News
-
NHL News/ 20 minutes ago
Senators and Alex Formenton Parting Ways, Staios Looking for Trade
Ottawa Senators confirm Alex Formenton will not return, seeking a fresh start after discussions...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Caught in the Middle: Quinn Hughes News, Canucks “Open for Business”
Rutherford addresses concerns about Quinn Hughes and his future with the Canucks. The Canucks...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
BREAKING: Connor Ingram to Be Placed on Waivers, Goalie Moving On
Connor Ingram's future with the Utah Mammoth is uncertain as he will not attend...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Oilers Confirm They Aren’t Considering Carter Hart
Find out why the Oilers are not pursuing Carter Hart. Discover the team's preference...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Mark Giordano to Join Maple Leafs Organization, Likely Retired From NHL
Mark Giordano is set to retire and join the Giordano Leafs organization in an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Fans Freaking Over Latest McDavid Interview: Waiting for “Feeling”
In the McDavid interview, the Edmonton captain shares his thoughts on the upcoming season...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Insiders Weigh In: What’s Next for Kaprizov and Minnesota?
Discover what NHL insiders say about Kaprizov's future and contract talks with the Minnesota...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
No Green Light: McDavid Contract Update Sparks New Concern
Get the latest Oilers McDavid update on his contract status as the season begins...
-
New York Islanders/ 1 day ago
Interesting Trend Taking Place with Islanders This Season
With Lou Lamoriello gone, Islanders beards are making a statement. Learn how players are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Prospect Spotlight: Viljami Marjala to Watch in 2025-26
Meet Viljami Marjala of the Oilers, a promising prospect with a remarkable start. Learn...