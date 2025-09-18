Treliving Eyeing Trade, But Rules Out Controversial Forward

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has confirmed that finding another top-six forward remains a priority as the team continues preparations for the 2025–26 season.

Speaking with reporters Treliving admitted the search is ongoing but challenging given this summer’s stagnant trade and free-agent market. “Yeah,” he said when asked if the need is still there. “It’s not from a lack of trying. You’re always looking to try to improve your team. I think league-wide, it was a slower summer. … We would like to add [a top-six forward].”

Treliving talked on Wednesday about internal competition and how some of their young guys need to push for jobs. The team has more bodies than available jobs. That means not everyone fits, and that could mean relocating some individuals.

The Maple Leafs are no strangers to salary-cap constraints, and those limits remain one of the biggest hurdles for the organization as it tries to round out its roster. Trade analysts have pointed to Toronto’s cap situation as a reason for the lack of movement, even as the team looks to keep pace with Eastern Conference rivals who bolstered their lineups earlier in the offseason.

Dillon Dube Is Not On Toronto’s Radar

Following a report by Darren Dreger that Dillon Dube might be someone who gets some interest in Toronto, Treliving essentially shot that down. He said, “You’d have to be very comfortable” in adding one of the five Canadian WJC players to your team. The link was because of their history in Calgary, but he adds, “that hasn’t been a focus for us.”

Treliving also confirmed that the Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz are actively working on an extension.

They are optimistic about reaching an agreement before the regular season begins, but Stolarz has hinted he might be unwilling to negotiate once the season starts. “I want to kinda get it done with as soon as possible, especially before the season starts.” He called his first run “a huge success,” and says he’s “100 percent healthy.”

