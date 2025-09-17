NHL News
Mark Giordano to Join Maple Leafs Organization, Likely Retired From NHL
Mark Giordano is set to retire and join the Giordano Leafs organization in an executive role. Discover the details of this transition.
Veteran defenseman Mark Giordano appears to be ready for the next chapter of his NHL career. Done as a player, it now looks like the ex-Leafs defenseman will be joining the organization in an executive role.
Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving announced that Giordano will join the organization in a yet-to-be-disclosed role with their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.
The move signals he will officially retire. Following a 2024-25 season where he went unsigned, Giordano had explored opportunities with the Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres, and potential returns to Calgary and Toronto, but no contract materialized. He worked several games as a network analyst. Whether he explored a contract this summer is unclear, but it’s logical to assume that if he did, there were no spots available.
Giordano will be joining the Leafs staff, taking on a role with the Marlies as part of a series of promotions and changes set to be announced in the coming days. GM Brad Treliving was hesitant to say much, seemingly trying not to break the news before the organization could make an official announcement. That announcement will come soon.
