Fans Freaking Over Latest McDavid Interview: Waiting for “Feeling”

Connor McDavid is not making fans of the Edmonton Oilers rest easy these days. His latest interview has drummed up even more questions about his future, and some fans are freaking out, thinking he’s giving hints that he’s as good as gone after this season.

He didn’t say that. Instead, he reiterated what he’s been saying since June and focused on getting ready for the season. He is not prepared to put pen to paper on a new deal just yet.

McDavid Interview Has Oilers Fans Nervous

Speaking ahead of training camp with the 32 Thoughts podcast, the Edmonton Oilers captain made it clear his focus is on the ice, not negotiations.

While McDavid reiterated his love for Edmonton and belief in the team’s potential, he emphasized that it was only for this season and beyond that, he’s not sure what he thinks about the team. His contract decision will come when the timing feels right—not before. For now, he’s energized, healthy, and locked in on chasing another big year.

Here is what McDavid said in his interview. Some of it has fans concerned.

” I feel good. I feel focused on the year. My body feels good, I’m excited to get going, excited to get camp going, and getting into the routine of things. As far as all that other stuff goes, I’m not focused on it. Playing is the easy part, so we’re getting to the easy part.”

When asked if anything has changed in his status when it comes to signing his extension. “Nothing’s changed as of now,” he responded. “As I’ve said all along, you know I’ve said since June, I’m going to take my time with it, and I still intend to do that.”

“You know it’s a big decision. It’s not something I take lightly, or my family take it lightly. Everything in my life’s been building to be here, to be in this position, be in this moment, and it’s not something that I’m just going to dream up and decide.”

McDavid Says He’s Earned the Right to Take His Time

McDavid said no one should be surprised, but they have a right to be. “Everybody’s entitled to think whatever they want. I think people just kind of assumed that things were going to happen, and it just goes to show that not everybody knows exactly what’s going on.”

“My wife and I obviously love being here in Edmonton, and we have every intention to win here in Edmonton. I have all the faith in the world in this 25-26 season. Beyond that, it still remains to be seen. We have time. It’s our decision, basically. We’ve earned that, and we’re gonna take our time with it.”

He was asked what he wants to see from the Oilers so that he’ll commit. “That’s a good question. What do I need to see? I guess the answer is, nothing. All the pieces are here for 2025-26. It’s gonna be a feeling. When the time’s right, the moment’s right, it will just be a feeling.”

