Edmonton Oilers
Trade Watch: Oilers Could Make Bold Move in Goal Before Deadline
With pressure mounting the Edmonton Oilers are exploring bold options in goal — and a major trade before the deadline.
The Edmonton Oilers are bracing for what could be a major shake-up in goal. On the DFO Rundown podcast, insider Jason Gregor hinted strongly that a change is coming, saying, “I’ll be surprised if after the trade deadline…the same two goalies are in Edmonton in Pickard and Skinner. I just think it’s inevitable there’s going to be a change there.”
That prediction — while it contradicts most of what fans have heard all summer — reflects the mounting pressure on general manager Stan Bowman to solidify the crease ahead of another playoff push.
Stuart Skinner has been good enough to help the Oilers reach back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, but his inconsistency has left many wondering if the team can truly rely on him in the long term — especially with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl deep into their primes and the team taking a bit of a step back from the 2023-24 to 2024-25.
To Skinner’s credit, he has shown remarkable resilience for a 26-year-old goalie. Former Oiler Devan Dubnyk praised his growth, noting, “He’s only 26 and already has more playoff experience than three-quarters of the league ever will. That’s remarkable. And he’s just hitting his prime.”
But, as the Oilers have proven with two close calls but no championships, playoff experience doesn’t always translate into winning the Stanley Cup.
Early Trade Chatter Linked to the Oilers’ Goaltending
Trade chatter has already started. James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now says that New Jersey’s Nico Daws, a promising 24-year-old netminder, is emerging as a potential target. At the same time, Detroit prospect Sebastian Cossa — a familiar name to the organization — is believed to be another possibility. To make a deal work, Edmonton could look to move depth contracts like Mattias Janmark’s while adding draft capital to sweeten the package.
What’s clear is that the Oilers won’t enter the playoffs without exploring their options. Whether it’s a high-upside tandem partner for Skinner or an outright upgrade, Bowman is expected to be aggressive as the deadline approaches.
If a move materializes, it won’t just be about addressing a short-term need. A bold trade could give Edmonton the kind of stability in goal that has eluded them for years — and potentially turn a very good team into a true Cup favorite.
