Insider Hints Oilers Could Talk Trade for Red Wings for Goalie Prospect

The Edmonton Oilers may be exploring a trade to address their goaltending depth, and a new proposal (or at least a hint at one) suggests they could move to make a play for a prospect that hasn’t gained a lot of traction with his current organization.

Oilers insider Bob Stauffer hinted on a recent episode of Oilers Now that the organization might have their eyes on a prospect that has a “connection” to the organization. “There’s a connection,” Stauffer said. He added, “There’s a guy in an organization that hasn’t gained a lot of traction over the last few years, and they’ve got another really good goaltending prospect.” He then said, “There’s your hint.”

Clearly, Stauffer wouldn’t reveal the name of the goaltending prospect, but most believe he was referring to Detroit’s top goaltending prospect, Sebastian Cossa.

What Would the Oilers Trade to Acquire Cossa?

While the idea of Cossa is intriguing, there are a couple of issues with Heavy.com’s pitch to send forward Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Brett Kulak to the Red Wings in exchange for the player. The move would allow the Oilers to bolster their goaltending pipeline, but it doesn’t bring in a clear upgrade or a starter for the upcoming season. Cossa played one NHL game last season. He’s got no NHL experience beyond that.

Cossa may be a potential long-term solution, but that certainly isn’t a guarantee. And, while moving Kulak and Podkolzin gives the Oilers cap flexibility, sending out two NHL roster players for a goalie who likely won’t see much action seems like an overreaction to the team’s desire to upgrade in goal. No doubt the Red Wings make this trade as both Oilers are serviceable players. Edmonton would be taking a serious risk and replacing the two outgoing pieces at their combined cost would be next to impossible.

Podkolzin, 24, had 24 points and 211 hits last season and is in line for an extension this summer. Kulak, 31, is coming off a career-best 25-point season and logged over 140 minutes on the penalty kill, playing a versatile role for Edmonton’s Cup Final team. He’s an ideal five or six defenseman on a top-quality team.

Meanwhile, Cossa, 22, posted a .911 save percentage and 2.45 GAA in 41 AHL games last season. Edmonton has reportedly liked him since his draft year in 2021. He previously played with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

