Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Have Timeline for Connor McDavid Extension, Reports Say
Reports are surfacing about the updated timeline for the Connor McDavid extension with the Edmonton Oilers.
“If I feel that there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem,” Connor McDavid said at the end of the season and before he took some personal time to relax and enjoy the wedding of his good friend Leon Draisaitl. It wasn’t a guarantee he was going to re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers, but it was pretty close.
Now, it looks like a deal with McDavid is around the corner. The Oilers might not yet know the terms of the contract or the AAV, but it does sound like they have a timeline on when this extension will get signed.
Reports Are Surfacing About The McDavid Extension
It sounds like the Oilers and McDavid will get on his extension right away, with the team and player both waiting until he’s in town to finalize things. Per a few reports on Saturday, next week might be when fans should expect a real update.
“Team Canada meets next week in Calgary,” said NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. He added, “I would expect after Connor McDavid is done there and he goes back to Edmonton, they will work on getting this done.”
According to the 2 Mutts Podcast, “We are hearing that Connor McDavid & the @EdmontonOilers will agree to a contract extension by or on September 3rd (Leon extension date last year). 3 to 4 years at $16M AAV is what we are hearing as of today. Does that change between now & then? Let’s see.”
Social media content creator for Oilers Nation @Woz added, “The more I think about it, the more it makes sense that the Oilers and McDavid would wait until he’s back in town to finalize the extension. Considering the importance of the deal, they’ll want to have a press conference at Rogers Place, etc. Not some Zoom interview.”
The Oilers want to make the news of McDavid’s extension a big deal that the media and fans can watch when it is announced. That makes sense considering the importance of the extension and how much it will set the start of training camps off with a positive vibe.
Next: “He’s Only 26”: Former Oiler with Valid Point on Imminent Skinner Trade
1 Comment
Oilers Reality
August 23, 2025 at 12:57 pm
Bit of course the press keeps trying so hard to crate drama and clicks around this story….. no one is actually worried like you all lie about.