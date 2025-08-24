Montreal Canadiens
Kraken Keep Jared McCann Off Trade Market Amid Interest from 4 Teams
The Kraken have shut down trade inquiries on Jared McCann for now, but if Seattle struggles early, expect interest — and offers — to heat up.
The Seattle Kraken have made it clear: Jared McCann isn’t going anywhere — at least not yet. According to Seattle Hockey Insider, the New Jersey Devils were among the teams told earlier this summer that the 29-year-old forward was unavailable.
It’s not hard to see why. Whispers of McCann being a player the Kraken would be open to trading are far less frequent than teams who would probably want to trade for him if he became available. He has led the Kraken in scoring in all four of their NHL seasons and is signed for two more years at a very team-friendly $5 million cap hit.
McCann is a legitimate 25-40 goal forward on a value contract that will only look better as the salary cap goes up. Since his breakout 40-goal, 70-point season in 2022-23, he’s followed up with consistent 61- and 62-point campaigns, and it’s unlikely his production dips if he’s moved to another team.
Trade Talk Will Continue to Surround McCann
Trade chatter has been steady much of the off-season. The Montreal Canadiens have recently been linked to McCann, and the Devils’ interest reportedly stems from their need for a reliable top-six forward. The Oilers don’t have the cap space, but they’re always on the lookout for a top-six winger on a good deal, and Toronto has been trying to replace Mitch Marner most of the summer.
Any deal, however, would come at a steep price. Reporter Jim Biringer suggested a package starting with a first-round pick, a top prospect. For the Devils, that means potentially moving out young forward Dawson Mercer.
For now, Seattle holds all the leverage. But if the Kraken stumble early and fall out of playoff contention by U.S. Thanksgiving, expect speculation — and offers — to ramp up quickly. Until then, McCann remains firmly in Seattle’s plans.
