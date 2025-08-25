Edmonton Oilers
Former Oilers and Leafs Defenseman Retires from NHL
Former Oilers and Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie retires after 14 NHL seasons, finishing his career with over 500 points across 822 games.
Tyson Barrie has called it a career and announced his retirement from the NHL. Known as one of the better offensive defensemen of his time, he was well known for his puck-moving ability and power play quarterbacking skills. He made runs in the playoffs with the Edmonton Oilers before being traded to Nashville and finishing his on-ice career with the Calgary Flames.
Barrie officially announced his retirement from professional hockey during the Colorado Avalanche alumni game this past weekend. He confirmed to DNVR’s Nathan Rudolph that he is done after more than 800 games.
When asked what it was like to be competing in Alumni events, he said he was unsure of his future and didn’t think he would be putting his gear on for a while.
A 2009 third-round pick by Colorado, Barrie spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Avalanche before stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Oilers. He talked about playing in great spots and with some great teammates and said Denver was home for him.
Barrie’s time in Toronto was brief but notable. Forever known as the player the Leafs traded Nazem Kadri to acquire, things did not work out in Toronto as hoped. He played 70 games during the pandemic-shortened 2019–20 season.
Related: Oilers’ Tyson Barrie Holds Embarrassing First-Ever Honor for Defensemen
However, his most productive run came in Edmonton, where he became a key part of one of the league’s most dangerous power plays alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. In the 2020–21 season, Barrie led all NHL defensemen in scoring with 48 points in 56 games, though his defensive play often drew criticism, and he did not get a single vote for the Norris Trophy that season.
After being traded to Nashville in 2023 as part of Edmonton’s move to acquire Mattias Ekholm, he struggled to find any sense of the high offensive production he once knew. He eventually signed a PTO in Calgary, but was not a regular in the lineup. He played only 13 games in 2024-25, adding 11 AHL games that year.
He retires having played 822 NHL games, recording 110 goals and 398 assists for 508 points — ranking 10th among defensemen in scoring since his 2011 debut.
It will be intriguing to see if Barrie will take a role with an NHL team in an executive capacity.
Next: “He’s Only 26”: Former Oiler with Valid Point on Imminent Skinner Trade
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Trade Watch: Oilers Could Make Bold Move in Goal Before Deadline
With pressure mounting the Edmonton Oilers are exploring bold options in goal — and...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 22 hours ago
Kraken Keep Jared McCann Off Trade Market Amid Interest from 4 Teams
The Kraken have shut down trade inquiries on Jared McCann for now, but if...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
“He’s Only 26”: Former Oiler with Valid Point on Imminent Skinner Trade
At just 26, the Oilers’ playoff goalie has faced intense scrutiny — and earned...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Insider Praises Rossi’s Deal, Explains McTavish Delay with Ducks
Marco Rossi found common ground with the Wild to secure a bridge deal, while...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
New Timeline: Matthew Tkachuk to Miss Start of Season After Surgery
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk’s surgery sidelines him until at least January, leaving Florida juggling...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Bedard’s Next Contract Could Be a Shocker— Thanks to Frank Nazar
With Frank Nazar’s new $6.6M deal setting a precedent, Connor Bedard’s next contract for...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Nylander Sets Record Straight on Troubling Marner Trade Rumor
William Nylander dismisses rumors that he and Mitch Marner had friction and that Marner...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Marco Rossi Signs 3-Year Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi has signed a three-year, $15 million bridge deal with the Minnesota Wild,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Key Piece or Trade Chip? Oilers Need Answer on $41M Veteran This Season
As the Oilers prepare for the 2025-26 season, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ role is shifting —...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Wild Close to Signing Tradeable Bridge Deal for Marco Rossi
Are the Minnesota Wild close to signing Marco Rossi, trading Rossi to another team,...