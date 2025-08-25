Former Oilers and Leafs Defenseman Retires from NHL

Tyson Barrie has called it a career and announced his retirement from the NHL. Known as one of the better offensive defensemen of his time, he was well known for his puck-moving ability and power play quarterbacking skills. He made runs in the playoffs with the Edmonton Oilers before being traded to Nashville and finishing his on-ice career with the Calgary Flames.

Barrie officially announced his retirement from professional hockey during the Colorado Avalanche alumni game this past weekend. He confirmed to DNVR’s Nathan Rudolph that he is done after more than 800 games.

When asked what it was like to be competing in Alumni events, he said he was unsure of his future and didn’t think he would be putting his gear on for a while.

Tyson Barrie retires from the NHL

A 2009 third-round pick by Colorado, Barrie spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Avalanche before stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Oilers. He talked about playing in great spots and with some great teammates and said Denver was home for him.

Barrie’s time in Toronto was brief but notable. Forever known as the player the Leafs traded Nazem Kadri to acquire, things did not work out in Toronto as hoped. He played 70 games during the pandemic-shortened 2019–20 season.

Related: Oilers’ Tyson Barrie Holds Embarrassing First-Ever Honor for Defensemen

However, his most productive run came in Edmonton, where he became a key part of one of the league’s most dangerous power plays alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. In the 2020–21 season, Barrie led all NHL defensemen in scoring with 48 points in 56 games, though his defensive play often drew criticism, and he did not get a single vote for the Norris Trophy that season.

After being traded to Nashville in 2023 as part of Edmonton’s move to acquire Mattias Ekholm, he struggled to find any sense of the high offensive production he once knew. He eventually signed a PTO in Calgary, but was not a regular in the lineup. He played only 13 games in 2024-25, adding 11 AHL games that year.

He retires having played 822 NHL games, recording 110 goals and 398 assists for 508 points — ranking 10th among defensemen in scoring since his 2011 debut.

It will be intriguing to see if Barrie will take a role with an NHL team in an executive capacity.

Next: “He’s Only 26”: Former Oiler with Valid Point on Imminent Skinner Trade

