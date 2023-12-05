The Washington Capitals find themselves at the center of discussions, particularly concerning forward Evgeny Kuznetsov. A healthy scratch on Monday night, there is chatter the Caps have been talking with the Columbus Blue Jackets. It’s not clear if Kuznetsov’s name is part of that discussion or who the Capitals might be targeting, but the whispers are getting louder.

General Manager Brian MacLellan’s pursuit of top-six scorer has been an ongoing narrative, intensifying in the wake of recent challenges faced by key players. Kuznetsov, whose season has been marked by struggles, has been a trade candidate for some time. Following a 10-day absence in November due to illness, Kuznetsov returned to the lineup but has struggled to find his form, registering only one goal. His performance slump has led to demotions to the fourth line and even instances of being benched during games.

The Capitals, in their quest for offensive firepower, have reportedly explored trade possibilities with the Blue Jackets. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggests that the Capitals have been in contact with Columbus on the trade front, though the specific player targeted remains uncertain. Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now suggests Patrik Laine’s name has emerged in trade discussions. He too was made a healthy scratch recently.

Kuznetzov Trade Rumors Have Been Ongoing

Trade speculation is nothing new when it comes to Kuznetsov. His name has been in trade rumors that have circulated for the past couple of years. While the Capitals aren’t saying much on that front, head coach Spencer Carbery views this as an opportunity for Kuznetsov to recalibrate mentally and rediscover his game.

As the Capitals see what’s out there, it’s clear that Kuznetsov’s time in Washington may be coming to an end. The challenge will be trading his contract. Few teams will want it considering the price and his lack of production.

