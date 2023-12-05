Analyst Links Former Oiler Back to Team In Depth Trade Talk

While it might be more than two times TSN’s Ryan Rishaug has thrown Patrick Maroon’s name out there in connection with the Edmonton Oilers, it’s clear he sees a fit. Considering the struggles of the Minnesota Wild this season, increasing speculation suggests that Maroon could be available. A three-time Stanley Cup champion, and renowned enforcer with some skill, he’s been in Edmonton before. In fact, he had some real success with the Oilers. Would it be wise to trade for Maroon and run it back?

The Oilers don’t have much money to spend, but Maroon is one of a few players who likely wouldn’t be a problem. He’s making a mere $800K and there’s history that he knows how to play with top-line players like Connor McDavid. He was beloved by the fan base and is not afraid to bring his teammates into the fight with him. He’s rugged, but loveable.

At 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 234 pounds, the winger has recorded consecutive seasons with over 100 minutes in penalties, amassing 134 two seasons ago and 150 in the last season. Now 35, he’s a bit older, but there is also talk that the Oilers might like Corey Perry. Perry is 38, so Maroon is younger and makes more sense from an age standpoint.

Patrick Maroon Oilers trade rumors

Rishaug wrote at the end of November:

“A player like Pat Maroon would fit the bill on all three of these fronts – (Not sure his availability). There are others who check one or two of the boxes. Point is – Holland has to find a way to check a box, and it needs to happen now.” This was before the Oilers won four-straight games, but the point still hits home. Edmonton could use a bit of sandpaper and skill to add to their depth. If they can get it for cheap, it might be worth looking at.

Rishaug’s big argument is that the Oilers need Cup experience on the roster. Maroon may have more than anyone in the last five seasons.

Is This Really What the Oilers Need?… Maroon?

While depth at forward is nice, the Oilers bigger issue is goaltending. Until they sort that out, it makes little sense to look at a forward. That is, unless the trade GM Ken Holland makes with Minnesota addressed both needs or is part of a cap move to open the space necessary to trade for a netminder with someone else.

