Sabres “Need Injection”, GM Won’t Wait Until Trade Deadline

Amid the Buffalo Sabres’ recent struggles, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News addressed the challenges they face. With forwards Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn sidelined and some players regressing, Harrington highlighted the absence of action by General Manager Kevyn Adams to take action. Specifically, they didn’t replace Quinn, who suffered an Achilles injury in June. The Sabres also missed out on acquiring Patrick Kane, losing out to the Detroit Red Wings. As such, “The Sabres need an injection,” Harrington writes. Adams may not wait until the trade deadline to find it.

He adds, “Coach Don Granato has shuffled players in and out of the lineup, swapped line combinations and talks repeatedly about “compete”. Nothing works.” Harrington adds that, “There can’t be any waiting until the trade deadline in March. The Sabres need some help up front, and have plenty of prospect and draft capital to entice a team to start dealing.” Adams must swiftly reconfigure his lineup, providing Granato with fresh alternatives. Rapid action is essential if the Sabres want to salvage this season.

Harrington asserts that their requirement for offensive assistance is pressing. With ample draft picks and prospect assets, they are well-positioned to engage in trade talks. So too, Frank Seravalli noted in today’s Daily Faceoff video that the Sabres just don’t look like a team that has the same jam as last year. A motivated group in 2022-23, there’s something missing from this year’s roster. Perhaps an energy guy that will bring the rest of the group into the fight is needed.

The Sabres Can Still Get In If They Make Adjustments Before the Deadline

As the Sabres sit four points away from a wild-card berth, a series of victories could propel them into playoff contention. However, suitable trade opportunities may be elusive for GM Kevyn Adams at the moment. The Vancouver Canucks seem to have figured out how to make deals in the current landscape. For some reason, everyone else is stagnant.

But, they could be forced to figure it out. The Sabres’ activity in the rumor mill could escalate if they continue to lag in the standings, making Buffalo a team to watch as the season progresses.

