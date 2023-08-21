Trade Likely as Avalanche Prep For Devon Toews Contract Talks

The Colorado Avalanche are facing a challenging task in meeting the expected contract demands of defenseman Devon Toews, according to a recent article by Peter Baugh of The Athletic. Projections indicate that Toews could be valued anywhere from just over $8 million to potentially exceeding $10.3 million for a long-term contract. Despite the expected rise in the salary cap, accommodating this substantial financial commitment appears to be a daunting feat for the Avs. It’s evident that they need to undertake strategic moves to create the necessary financial space.
Baugh underscores the benefits of Toews’ existing contract for the Avalanche. Since signing it, Toews has evolved from a relatively unproven player to a top-pairing defenseman, capable of delivering strong performances during crucial moments. However, as Toews approaches the age of 29, the reality of renegotiating his contract looms as he enters the final season of his current deal valued at $4.1 million.
Related: Expect Oilers to Monitor the Tyson Barrie Trade Talk in Nashville
As Baugh correctly points out, historically, the Avalanche have exercised caution when entering into long-term, high-value contracts with players above the age of 30. The past negotiations with Gabriel Landeskog before the 2021-22 season illustrate this prudent approach. The process led to a last-minute agreement before a deadline that would have precluded the team from offering an eight-year contract.
Will a Rising Salary Cap Make Much of a Difference for Toews?
Baugh also highlights the potential for the salary cap to experience significant growth in the forthcoming seasons, which could facilitate negotiations with Toews. However, he acknowledges that the Avalanche will grapple with contractual decisions for several key players.
With players like Alexandar Georgiev, Mikko Rantanen, and Bowen Byram becoming free agents in 2025, maintaining the team’s core components becomes increasingly complex. And, if Toews winds up seeking anywhere close to the $10.3 million projected by Evolving Hockey, President of hockey operations Joe Sakic and general manager Chris MacFarland will be confronted with pivotal choices regarding the team’s future composition. Both will need to make the distinction between indispensable and replaceable players.
As for who might be on the trade block, moving Samuel Girard would clear up most of the Avs concerns when it comes to money.
Next: Senators Grapple with Shane Pinto Contract Amidst Tight Budget
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Sheldon Souray Blasts Oilers’ Ownership in Revealing Interview
Sheldon Souray was not kind when describing how the Edmonton Oilers handled his serious...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Bruins Explore Center Options: Add Jonathan Toews as Possible Fit
Boston Bruins looking at center possibilities, and Jonathan Toews might be among them, depending...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Five Reasons the Maple Leafs Have a Shot at the Stanley Cup
Every season the same. The Toronto Maple Leafs have a strong regular-season team but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Patrick Kane Coming to Oilers Mid-Season Talks Picking Up Steam
Speculation grows as Patrick Kane's potential move to the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023-24...
-
Featured/ 5 days ago
Oilers Power Play Threat Will Unleash a Potent 2nd Unit in 2023/24
The Edmonton Oilers have the most dangerous first-unit power play group in the NHL's...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 days ago
Canadiens Open to Goalie Trade Talks, Leveraging Carey Price LTIR
The Montreal Canadiens consider goaltending trades. Carey Price's LTIR strategy for flexibility explored. Promising...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers’ Bouchard Extension Close, But with Contract Structure Twist
Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard's contract extension seems imminent as negotiations edge closer, hinting at...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 6 days ago
Jeff Petry Traded to Detroit Red Wings
The Montreal Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to Detroit Red Wings for Gustav Lindstrom and...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Jets Trying to Keep Hellebuyck with Big-Money, Short-Term Deal
Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck reportedly declined a short-term offer, hinting at potential trade or...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Boston Bruins Veteran David Krejci Retires After 16 Seasons
Boston Bruins' long-serving player David Krejci retires after 16 seasons, leaving an indelible mark...