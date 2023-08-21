Senators Grapple with Shane Pinto Contract Amidst Tight Budget

Six weeks have passed since the onset of free agency, yet an agreement between the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto remains elusive. The anticipated simplicity of finalizing a deal has given way to unexpected protraction, prompting mounting concerns over the delay’s underlying causes.
Ian Mendes of The Athletic sheds light on the situation, revealing that little progress has been made on the Shane Pinto contract extension front. Nevertheless, he points out that the predicament in which Ottawa finds itself regarding a deal that ideally shouldn’t exceed $1.8 million annually for a two-year term is largely self-imposed.
The confluence of previous decisions resulting in dead cap space has become a hurdle to a swift resolution. This challenge has, in part, been exacerbated by the Senators’ considerable signings during free agency. Notable additions such as goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, wingers Vladimir Tarsenko and Zack MacEwen, and the re-signing of Travis Hamonic have left the team with limited financial flexibility. The remaining budget is under $1 million, likely falling short of the resources required to secure Pinto’s signature. Thus, the situation calls for GM Pierre Dorion to get creative and do some financial maneuvering.
Pinto has already amassed 99 games of experience. Following initial stints of 12 and 5 games in his first two seasons, Pinto completed a full 82-game schedule last year, firmly establishing himself as a regular in the NHL lineup.
Dorion Needs to Get This Deal Done
Mendes underscores the urgency for Dorion to come up with a way to get the player signed imminently. With Pinto’s significant popularity within the locker room and the Senators’ aspiration for a strong start to the season, it’s imperative to have the entire roster available for training camp, set to commence in the upcoming month.
The Senators still have time on their side and Mendes is optimistic that the complexity of the deal can be overcome, emphasizing that a straightforward bridge contract should be achievable.
