“Totally False”: Senators Shut Down Drake Batherson Trade Rumors

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer and general manager Steve Staios have firmly denied reports suggesting the team is exploring trade options for forward Drake Batherson. Andlauer appeared frustrated by the lack of sourcing from the original report that put it out there for the Senators player to see.

Speaking Friday at the Senators’ annual Alumni Charity Golf Tournament, Andlauer addressed the rumor, initially reported by the Ottawa Citizen, unprompted, making it clear that the 27-year-old winger remains a key part of the team’s plans.

"Totally False" Michael Andlauer and Steve Staios address the rumour that the Sens could be open to trading Drake Batherson. pic.twitter.com/IewEgb04RP — Coming In Hot (@ComingInHotSens) June 6, 2025

“We’re at the (draft) combine and, apparently, we’re trading Batherson?” Andlauer said. “You know, it’s not right. Sometimes, you’ve just got to get your sources right. You can always validate it here. But it’s not for me, or Steve (Staios). To me, it’s all about the player. So now all of a sudden, this guy’s seeing that and it’s totally false.”

Staios confirmed that the rumors aren’t true and that he reached out directly to Batherson to reassure him.

“There’s no truth to that,” Staios said. “Drake didn’t seem concerned at all. Talked to him mostly about his training and how he’s going to approach the summer.”

Drake Batherson Senators trade rumors

Batherson, who recorded 26 goals and 68 points in 82 games last season, is entering the fifth year of a seven-year deal with a $4.975 million cap hit. While Ottawa’s offence struggled at times, both Andlauer and Staios made it clear Batherson isn’t on the hook for any perceived issues.

Elsewhere, the Senators provided brief updates: contract talks are ongoing with Claude Giroux and Fabian Zetterlund, defenseman Nick Jensen is dealing with a hip injury, and the team’s arena project is “moving forward,” though no specifics were offered.

But as far as Batherson goes, he’s staying put.

