NHL Trades and Rumors
“Totally False”: Senators Shut Down Drake Batherson Trade Rumors
Senators owner Michael Andlauer and GM Steve Staios dismiss trade rumors involving Drake Batherson, calling reports “totally false”
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer and general manager Steve Staios have firmly denied reports suggesting the team is exploring trade options for forward Drake Batherson. Andlauer appeared frustrated by the lack of sourcing from the original report that put it out there for the Senators player to see.
Speaking Friday at the Senators’ annual Alumni Charity Golf Tournament, Andlauer addressed the rumor, initially reported by the Ottawa Citizen, unprompted, making it clear that the 27-year-old winger remains a key part of the team’s plans.
"Totally False" Michael Andlauer and Steve Staios address the rumour that the Sens could be open to trading Drake Batherson. pic.twitter.com/IewEgb04RP— Coming In Hot (@ComingInHotSens) June 6, 2025
“We’re at the (draft) combine and, apparently, we’re trading Batherson?” Andlauer said. “You know, it’s not right. Sometimes, you’ve just got to get your sources right. You can always validate it here. But it’s not for me, or Steve (Staios). To me, it’s all about the player. So now all of a sudden, this guy’s seeing that and it’s totally false.”
Staios confirmed that the rumors aren’t true and that he reached out directly to Batherson to reassure him.
“There’s no truth to that,” Staios said. “Drake didn’t seem concerned at all. Talked to him mostly about his training and how he’s going to approach the summer.”
Batherson, who recorded 26 goals and 68 points in 82 games last season, is entering the fifth year of a seven-year deal with a $4.975 million cap hit. While Ottawa’s offence struggled at times, both Andlauer and Staios made it clear Batherson isn’t on the hook for any perceived issues.
Updates for Senators Fans Beyond Batherson Trade
Elsewhere, the Senators provided brief updates: contract talks are ongoing with Claude Giroux and Fabian Zetterlund, defenseman Nick Jensen is dealing with a hip injury, and the team’s arena project is “moving forward,” though no specifics were offered.
But as far as Batherson goes, he’s staying put.
Next: Is Evan Bouchard in the “Hut” of Elite NHL Defensemen?
More News
-
Florida Panthers/ 57 minutes ago
‘Get Ready for the Marchand Sweepstakes’: Insider Predicts Huge Contract
Veteran winger Brad Marchand could command big money on his next deal, as insider...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 hours ago
Possible Marner Trade Options for Maple Leafs Popping Up
If the Toronto Maple Leafs explored trade options for Mitch Marner's departure, who might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Make Key Decision with Lines Ahead of Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers have made a key decision with their lines ahead of Game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Jake Walman Goes Viral for Taunting Tomas Nosek
Oilers' d-man Jake Walman is going viral for taunting Tomas Nosek during Game 1...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Necas Unhappy with Avalanche, Possible Trade Coming? [Report]
Martin Necas is reportedly not thrilled with how things went with the Colorado Avalanche;...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Concern Grows Over Hyman Injury and Readiness for Next Season
Zach Hyman revealed the severity of his wrist injury and said he might not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Why NHL Coaches & Execs Give Stanley Cup Final Edge to Oilers
In a voting poll by The Athletic, the edge went to the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
Is There Fire or Just Smoke in Jason Robertson Trade Rumors?
Rumors of a possible Jason Robertson trade popped up this week, but is there...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Corey Perry Has No Plans to Retire, Wants Another Year
Corey Perry says he has no plans to retire at the end of this...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
3 Candidates On Oilers Roster to ‘Match the Mean’ of Sam Bennett
Do the Edmonton Oilers have someone on their roster who offers the same level...