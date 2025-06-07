NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Panthers, Devils, Hurricanes, Senators, Rangers

With the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers underway, NHL rumors continue to swirl around several high-profile players and teams preparing for a busy offseason. For the Panthers and Oilers, it’s all about the Cup. For everyone else, it’s about getting ready for the NHL Draft, free agency, and potential trades with other general managers.

Bennett Wants to Stay, Panthers Face Cap Crunch

The Florida Panthers’ playoff hero Sam Bennett reportedly wants to stay in Sunrise. According to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, the soon-to-be 29-year-old pending UFA is looking to remain with the Panthers, and the feeling is mutual. Bennett, who is completing a four-year deal at a bargain $4.425 million AAV, could command between $7 and $8 million annually on his next contract. He could be looking for as much as $10 million if he were to go elsewhere.

With Florida projected to have roughly $19 million in cap space, retaining Bennett at market value could limit their ability to keep or replace other key players, most notably defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Brad Marchand.

Ekblad, 28, is finishing an eight-year deal with a $7.5 million cap hit and has made it clear he wants to stay. “I bleed for the Florida Panthers,” he told FloridaPanthers.com. However, it’s unclear if the Panthers want to pay the price to re-sign him. If that’s the case, the veteran could become one of the more intriguing UFA defensemen on the market—unless he’s willing to take a pay cut. If Florida passes, Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff suggested the Dallas Stars could be interested, possibly clearing cap space to make a move.

Marchand says he’s open to any and all offers in free agency. He likes the fit with the Panthers, but Chris Johnston believes he could command $8 million per season, which is high for Florida if they sign Bennett and others.

Marchand and Bennett key free agents for the Panthers

Senators Dismiss Batherson Trade Rumors

Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios shot down rumors that the team is shopping forward Drake Batherson. The 27-year-old, who has posted 60+ points in three straight seasons and carries a cap hit under $5 million through 2026-27, was rumored to be available, according to a May 5 report by Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch.

Speaking at a team golf event, Staios and team owner Michael Andlauer called the rumors baseless: “There’s no truth to it,” he said, noting that Batherson himself was not concerned. Batherson appears firmly in Ottawa’s long-term plans.

K’Andre Miller on the Market?

The New York Rangers could be exploring trade options for RFA defenseman K’Andre Miller. Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reports Miller’s name came up in combine chatter, as GMs begin preliminary offseason talks. The Rangers are weighing whether to sign the 25-year-old to a bridge deal, lock him up long-term, or shake up their roster via trade.

Hurricanes Willing to Spend

Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky confirmed that ownership is committed to spending to the cap, projected at $92.4 million. The team has several pending UFAs, including veterans Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov on defense, and forwards Jack Roslovic and Eric Robinson. Tulsky said conversations are ongoing and the next four weeks will be critical.

“If there’s any chance to get better, we’re going to take it,” Tulsky said during a postseason meeting with the media. “We have the full buy-in to spend to the cap if there are ways to do it to get better.”

Devils Prioritize Hughes, Monitor Market

In New Jersey, re-signing RFA defenseman Luke Hughes is a top priority for Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald. The team is also negotiating with other pending free agents, including Simon Nemec and goalie Jake Allen, who reportedly wants to stay.

“We’ve only got so much cap space,” Fitzgerald said, “and we’ve got to figure out strategically how we can better our team on trades, market, and what cap space we have.”

