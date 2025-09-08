McDavid & Top 5 Stories Going Into the 2025-2026 NHL Season

There are some big storylines worth watching this coming season. Connor McDavid‘s situation is getting the most attention, but the Olympics, a comeback story, and Mitch Marner‘s move to Vegas will be closely watched narratives as 2025-26 unfolds.

The Biggest Story: Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid still does not have a contract heading into his UFA year. This is significant for the NHL—and more specifically, the Edmonton Oilers—because, at this point, based on all insider information, it’s not a question of money, but a question of how good this team is and what the future holds for the Oilers.

They’ve made back-to-back Finals appearances but fell short both times. If they fall short again, will Connor stay? Or will he become the highest-paid free agent signing ever, most likely in NHL history?

Connor McDavid Oilers extension

Most believe McDavid will re-sign before the season, or at least early into it. The delays, however, have created pause around the NHL and Elliotte Friedman recently hinted teams might try to clear the decks in the event McDavid finishes out the season without a new deal.

The Gavin McKenna Sweepstakes

Another storyline going into next season will be which teams are most likely to tank for the chance at the potential first overall pick. That pick is Gavin McKenna, who recently committed to Penn State—and also the cousin of recent first overall pick Connor Bedard.

Many teams like Chicago, San Jose, Anaheim, Nashville, and Pittsburgh should all be in the mix for the superstar center, who registered 41 goals, 88 assists, and 129 points with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL.

Vegas Golden Knights and Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner surprised no one when he jumped to the Vegas Golden Knights from the Toronto Maple Leafs. What will be intriguing to watch now is how he transitions and plays after all the drama surrounding his departure.

The dynamic 100-point scorer needs to have a big season after a sign-and-trade deal that is still being talked about by Toronto fans and media. It’s a different spotlight and he’ll have to adapt to a new system under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Are his new linemates in Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev better than where he’s coming from?

Marner traded to the Golden Knights this offseason

Olympic Year Means Choosing Olympic Rosters

How the 2026 Olympics play into this coming season will be intriguing to watch. That means lots of roster construction talks—discussions about which players will make it and who will not.

Even right now, the conversation has already started with Habs star rookie defenseman Lane Hutson, who wasn’t invited to Team USA’s summer camp this offseason. Another consideration is the question of who will be healthy when the Olympics arrive in February 2026. Who will be healthy and available when the rosters are finalized?

The Return of a 2010s Icon

If you watched hockey in the 2010s, one player who was very popular and dynamic was the elite two-way forward and captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews. After the 2020 season, he suffered from a severe case of long COVID, which forced him to step away from the Blackhawks—and hockey as a whole. Now, having signed a one-year deal with his hometown team, the Winnipeg Jets, it’s just an overall feel-good story.

This is not just a story of how well he plays after so much time off and a scary health diagnosis. This is the return of an icon from the 2010s era of the NHL—coming back for one more dance with his hometown team.

