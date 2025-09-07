Boston Bruins
Columnist Suggests Bold Move to Solidify Bruins’ Center Ice
A bold trade for a top-line center could give the Boston Bruins the offensive firepower they need to rebound from a down season.
As the Boston Bruins aim to rebound from a disappointing 2024–25 season, insider Connor Ryan of the Boston Globe has highlighted a bold option to shore up the team’s center ice: Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks.
Ryan argues that for Boston to become a legitimate playoff contender, they need a top-line center to complement James Hagens. “If the Bruins want to build a new core alongside the usual suspects, they’re going to need to form a 1-2 punch with Hagens,” he wrote. McTavish, who is not yet signed to an extension by the Anaheim Ducks, has been rumored in trade talks most of the summer.
McTavish, selected third overall in 2021, recorded 22 goals and 30 assists last season and could provide both immediate impact and long-term stability down the middle. He’s young, has tremendous upside, and is the type of player the Bruins can invest in and partially build the club around.
Acquiring McTavish would not come cheap. Ryan suggests Boston might need to part with multiple first-round picks, along with prospects such as Fraser Minten or Matthew Poitras, and potentially young NHL players. They would also need to be ready to pay a huge salary, as recent speculation suggests he might be looking for around $7-$8 million per season on a long-term deal.
While risky, the potential payoff is significant: pairing McTavish with Hagens could create one of the NHL’s most dynamic center tandems for years to come.
How Bold are the Bruins Willing to Get?
If the Bruins are looking for the shortest turnaround time possible on a retool/rebuild, they might need to make a bold move. McTavish would qualify.
Boston expects to compete for a playoff spot in 2026, but there are doubts that they have the roster to do so. McTavish may not be the piece that gets them over the hump, but he’s got the potential to be. How much risk are the Bruins willing to take to test that theory?
