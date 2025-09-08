Stauffer’s Point Predictions Hint Something Big, Possible Trade, for Oilers

Edmonton Oilers radio voice and Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer has released his 2025-26 projections for the team’s top players, and the numbers suggest some potent offense from a team vying for another shot at the Stanley Cup. He didn’t include everyone, but Stauffer made predictions for most Oilers, and the numbers are intriguing.

Leading the way, unsurprisingly, is captain Connor McDavid, who, following comments that he intended to be more assertive with his shot selection, Stauffer projects the superstar to record 53 goals, 71 assists, and 124 points. He leads the team in goals, which and his best buddy is going to take a bit of a backseat, hints the Oilers host.

Leon Draisaitl isn’t far behind, even if Stauffer suggests he’ll score fewer goals than McDavid and eight fewer than last season. Stauffer forecasted Draisaitl to post 44 goals, 63 assists, and 107 points, still incredible numbers.

On the back end, the spotlight falls on Evan Bouchard. After a breakout year, Stauffer expects him to hit 19 goals and 72 points. It’s a big year for a player who just got a big four-year deal worth $10.5 million per season. Bouchard will need to step up as more than just an offensive defenseman and power-play quarterback to earn that contract. Veterans Darnell Nurse (31 points) and Mattias Ekholm (30 points) are expected to contribute steadily, while newcomer Jake Walman was the second-leading points producer with 37 points.

Evan Bouchard needs to have a big season for the Edmonton Oilers

Among the other forwards, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Andrew Mangiapane, and Zach Hyman are projected to score more than 20 goals this season. Stauffer has 23 goals and 63 points for Nuge, while Hyman is slotted for 26 goals and 53 points. Hyman’s numbers are interesting as they suggest another step backward following a season where he scored half the number of goals as the season before, when he potted 54 in 2023-24.

The real intrigue lies in the supporting cast, and youngsters Matt Savoie (41 points) and Ike Howard (40 points). Both are pegged to make meaningful impacts in depth roles, but perhaps not as much as some fans are hoping. They they will both score more than Vasily Podkolzin (38 points) and Trent Frederic (35 points) means Stauffer predicts the rookies will be important.

What Do Stauffer’s Predictions Tell Us About the Oilers Season?

If Stauffer’s predictions prove accurate, Edmonton will ice a lineup with elite star power at the top and a much deeper supporting cast than in recent seasons. Combined with the sting of back-to-back Stanley Cup Final defeats, the Oilers enter 2025–26 with no shortage of motivation — and the numbers suggest they’ll once again be among the NHL’s highest-scoring teams.

That Brett Kulak, Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Kasperi Kapanen, David Tomasek, and Curtis Lazar are omitted suggests none will have a big season, or perhaps might not be with the Oilers when the 2025-26 season comes to a close.

