New York Rangers
Ryane Clowe’s Sudden Jump to Rangers Shocks Sharks, Shakes Up NYR Front Office
Ryan Clowe joins the Rangers as Assistant GM after leaving the Sharks. Discover the details behind this surprising move.
In a turn of events that has caught more than a few people by surprise, Ryane Clowe has quickly gone from resigning as San Jose Sharks assistant GM to joining the New York Rangers in the same role—less than 24 hours later.
#NYR Hockey Operations Staff updates:— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 8, 2025
– Ryan Martin has been promoted to Associate General Manager and will continue in his role as General Manager of the Wolf Pack.
– Jim Sullivan has been promoted to Assistant General Manager.
– Ryane Clowe has been named Assistant General… pic.twitter.com/np49OrAB14
Clowe cited family reasons for his sudden departure from San Jose on September 7, 2025, and many believed health-related or personal issues led to his quick exit announcement. Such was not the case as the announcement by the Rangers on Monday included Clowe being named Assistant GM amid other front office moves.
Clowe previously served as a hockey advisor from 2021 to 2024. The move hints at behind-the-scenes negotiations and is among the more sudden front-office shifts of the offseason.
Alongside Clowe, the Rangers have also welcomed Blake Wheeler as a Hockey Operations Adviser, marking the former NHL star’s first step into management following his 2024 retirement.
New York also promoted Ryan Martin to Associate GM while retaining his Hartford Wolf Pack duties and elevated Jim Sullivan to Assistant GM, signaling a broader restructuring under Chris Drury.
Clowe felt like an important part of what San Jose was building. His sudden jump to the Rangers has sparked curiosity about what the Rangers offered and why he was quick to make that career change. He noted in his statement saying goodbye, “I truly loved being back in San Jose and working with Mike Grier and his entire team, but at this point, this decision is in the best interest of my family.”
One has to wonder if the Rangers have him pegged to move up their executive charts rather quickly or see the GM role being part of his future.
