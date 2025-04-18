Canucks’ Tocchet Talks Pettersson & Miller Rift: Knocks Pettersson

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet opened up Friday about the reported rift between former teammates Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, admitting tensions did reach a boiling point last season. He noted the organization tried to figure things out, but the tension and discomfort were too great to overcome.

Not long after, he talked about the player the organization still has on the team in Pettersson, choosing not to shy away from criticizing the forward and saying his preparation wasn’t good enough.

Tocchet said it was a hard topic to address because he’s a huge fan of J.T. Miller and that Pettersson is a great player. He didn’t assume it would ever escalate to the extent it did. “Did it get uncomfortable? Yeah,” Tocchet acknowledged while speaking to reporters. He explained that the Canucks made multiple attempts to bring the two star players together, but “It just didn’t work out.” He said there was no bad guy, but the situation had to be resolved, and at that time, “It just couldn’t work.”

The Canucks Tried Everything

“You don’t think we tried that?” Tocchet said sarcastically, responding to criticism from podcasts and pundits suggesting the team didn’t do enough to mend the relationship. “A lot of meetings, a lot of things [were tried].”

According to Tocchet, the Canucks coaching staff and management did everything they could to encourage communication and collaboration between Pettersson and Miller. However, the history between them had become too complicated to repair.

Elias Pettersson J.T. Miller Canucks

“They both had really good years, so you don’t expect there to be smoke,” Tocchet said. “But at one point, like Jim Rutherford said, it had to be resolved.”

That resolution came in the form of Miller being traded to the New York Rangers, ending his tenure in Vancouver. Tocchet didn’t go into full detail but suggested that while it’s unfortunate, the split was necessary for the team’s future.

“I’m not going to say 100% [what went wrong], but at that time it just couldn’t work.” He said it’s too bad because he would have loved to have kept Miller in his lineup.

The hope now is that with a fresh start and a less fractured locker room, the Canucks can take the next step forward with Pettersson leading the way. What’s interesting is that it might not be with Tocchet behind the bench.

Pettersson Has Pressure on Him Now

Considering the Canucks stuck with Elias Pettersson and not Miller, there is immense pressure on the star forward to have a better season. Tocchet said of Pettersson’s game, “He’s got to practice better.” He added regarding Pettersson’s summer training and preparation: “The plan has to change.”

“If you want to be a great player, you have to have that almost obsessive type of preparation.”

