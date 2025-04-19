Vancouver Canucks
If Demko Wants to “Get Extension Done” He’ll Need to Take Less
Thatcher Demko says he wants to get an extension done with the Vancouver Canucks, but will he take a discount to stay?
Thatcher Demko’s comments about wanting to remain a Vancouver Canuck are a positive sign for a franchise now searching for answers after a disappointing season. It also potentially creates a problem, given the team just signed Kevin Lankinen to a shiny new extension. Demko says he wants to secure a contract extension, but if he signs with the Canucks this offseason, it’s becoming increasingly clear that it would have to come at a discounted rate.
Demko, who is entering the final year of his five-year, $25 million contract, emphasized his desire to stay with the Canucks, saying, “I’ve always wanted to be a Canuck, since day one.” But that Lankinen wrinkle is no small hurdle. He was rewarded with a multi-year deal after a strong 2024-25 campaign. And Demko openly acknowledged that any future in Vancouver would involve a platoon setup with Lankinen.
“I think [Lankinen] deserved every dollar he got,” Demko said, praising his goalie partner for keeping the team alive during stretches of the season. It’s clear there’s mutual respect between the two netminders, but is Demko willing to carry that level of respect into contract negotiations? Since he would no longer be carrying the full-time starter workload, it’s an issue if he doesn’t.
Demko No Longer Has The Leverage in These Negotiations
That reality that the Canucks have Lankinen signed and Demko has been working through injuries hampers his ability to get the most money in Vancouver. His situation impacts contract negotiations in a big way. With Lankinen locked in and expected to share the crease long-term, the Canucks simply won’t have the cap space to pay Demko top dollar. So too, a tandem role limits his minutes and, by extension, his earning power.
If Demko is serious about staying in Vancouver, his next deal might need to come in around the $5 million AAV he’s currently making. No doubt, another team would give him more on the open market.
Still, Demko’s willingness to stay in a shared role — and his genuine desire to stay with the franchise — make what he does next a very interesting storyline to watch. He’s saying all the right things, but when it comes time to talk dollars and cents, will Demko take less to stay where he is? If not, there could be trade talk in the offseason.
