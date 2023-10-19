Tocchet Calls Out Canucks for Lack of “Compete” in Loss to Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks were sailing through the 2023-24 season with wins against the Edmonton Oilers. Then, they faced a harsh reality check in their recent game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Head coach Rick Tocchet minced no words in his post-game assessment. He emphasized that the team’s lackluster performance was only saved by goaltender Thatcher Demko.

What Does It Mean for a Professional Athlete to Have a Compete Level?

In the context of sports, the concept of “compete” refers to the act of actively and vigorously participating in a game. It means that the players engage with full force in athletic competition to win, succeed, or achieve a specific goal. Competing in sports involves giving your best effort, using your skills and abilities to their fullest extent, and striving to outperform opponents or rivals.

Thatcher Demko was the only Canucks’ player who competed against the Flyers.

Competing (or having compete) in sports often encompasses various elements. These include physical skills, mental focus, strategy, and teamwork. It involves not only individual efforts but also a collective commitment to working together as a team to attain a common objective. For professional NHL hockey, it means playing to win a game, a championship, or achieving a personal or team bests.

In essence, the concept of compete encompasses the drive to excel, the pursuit of victory, and the willingness to face challenges head-on in the world of sports.

Tocchet Makes His Concerns Crystal Clear

Tocchet believes the Canucks have an alarming absence of compete. His concern is evident as he candidly remarked, “Thatcher Demko was great tonight, and the rest of the guys weren’t. … They better pick it up.”

One word that Tocchet hesitated to use but also (ironically) felt compelled to bring up was “soft.” He observed a disheartening absence of compete from his players. They lacked fire and determination on the ice. And, for Tocchet – as it should be – that is a cause for concern. Hence, Tocchet didn’t mince his words about it.

You can hear Tocchet’s comments in this video.

The Flyers Gave the Canucks A Harsh Wake-Up Call

For Tocchet, the game against the Flyers served as a valuable lesson. It was a clear reminder that the Canucks cannot afford to underestimate their opponents. The Flyers outcompeted them, plain and simple. Tocchet acknowledged that. He stated, “It’s a good lesson for us. You know, who are we to think we’re anybody? They competed, we didn’t. Bottom line.”

Will J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks lead his team out of their mini-funk?

In no uncertain terms, Tocchet drove home the point that his players must have a compete level. That is non-negotiable. The team might have shown spurts of effort; but, over the entire game, that compete fell far short of what was expected. Tocchet made it clear that those sporadic bursts of intensity were simply not good enough.

The Bottom Line

Tocchet’s assessment of his team’s play was pretty raw. It was also a wake-up call for the team. In the NHL, compete is a requirement. As the game against the Flyers showed everyone, the Canucks are not a good enough team if they enter a game being complacent.

If you are a Canucks’ fan, you have to hope the team takes it to heart as they engage in their remaining games throughout the season. More compete next game.

