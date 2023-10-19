Insider Reveals “Dirty Secret” On Nylander Negotiations w/ Leafs

In the ongoing saga of William Nylander’s contract negotiations with the Toronto Maple Leafs, one thing remains clear: Nylander has expressed a strong desire to stay with the team. Both the player and the organization have openly stated their intentions to continue their relationship, emphasizing the need to find common ground in the negotiation process. For that reason, TSN Insider and The Athletic’s contributor Chris Johnston has predicted a 90% chance Nylander re-signs with the team.

During a recent episode of The Leaf Report, Johnston noted:

“Okay, we should stop right there. I don’t think there’s any reason to think Nylander won’t sign an extension in Toronto. Here’s the dirty secret of that negotiation in my opinion; the Leafs know he doesn’t want to play anywhere else. They’re the only team that can sign him to an eight-year deal. What the Leafs can pay him over eight years and what another team can sign him for over seven years is not really that different.”

Nylander’s situation in Toronto is enviable. He is surrounded by talented teammates like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, playing on a team that, despite playoff setbacks, is consistently considered a contender. Is that enough to warrant the Maple Leafs reported feelings that he’s not going to leave? In other words, is the organization really comfortable enough to know they’ve got the leverage in any deal — despite the fact Nylander is a pending UFA — because the forward simply can’t see himself playing anywhere else?

William Nylander Maple Leafs rumors

Johnston emphasized a crucial aspect of the negotiations from a Leafs’ perspective: the Leafs hold a unique advantage, being the only one capable of offering him an eight-year deal, a term that only they can provide. Furthermore, the financial difference between an eight-year deal with the Leafs and a seven-year contract with another team is not significantly vast.

When you couple that with the fact Nylander doesn’t want to leave, has told his agent he’s open to negotiating during the season, and his play could bring the Leafs closer to Nylander’s contract ask by the time this is all settled, perhaps there’s a reason to be confident.

What Are The Risks Here for the Maple Leafs?

However, the longer the negotiation drags on, the riskier the situation becomes for Toronto. Nylander’s stellar performances are garnering attention from other NHL clubs, potentially presenting attractive offers. If the Leafs assume Nylander’s loyalty and miss the opportunity to secure him, especially if they don’t perform exceptionally this season, they could face repercussions.

While Nylander’s desire to remain with the Leafs is evident, the complexities of the negotiation should not be underestimated. The notion that his stay in Toronto is nearly guaranteed might be precarious, considering the unpredictable nature of contract talks and the lure of potential offers from other teams. The Leafs must tread carefully to avoid potential consequences.

