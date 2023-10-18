Senators’ Josh Norris Set to Return Against Washington Capitals

Ottawa Senators’ head coach DJ Smith confirmed today that centerman Josh Norris is set to make his 2023-24 season debut against the Washington Capitals tonight. Norris, who had been sidelined due to a lingering shoulder injury, is gearing up for his comeback after extensive rehabilitation.

The Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch reported on Tuesday the Senators’ optimism regarding Norris’s return, highlighting the team’s hope that he would hit the ice in Wednesday night’s game. During practice sessions, Norris skated on the team’s third line for the second consecutive day, positioned between Drake Batherson and Dominik Kubalik. He was on the 1st PP unit with Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, Ridly Greig, and Brady Tkachuk.

Norris’s injury saga began on October 22, 2022, during a faceoff against the Arizona Coyotes. After careful consideration and consultations with specialists, including one who had previously performed a procedure on his shoulder following an injury at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships, Norris chose the path of rehabilitation. Despite facing setbacks, his determination and hard work have led him back to the game he loves.

Senators Will Be Happy to Have Norris Back

During the 2021-22 season, despite missing 16 games due to his shoulder issue, Norris showcased his prowess by scoring 35 goals and accumulating 55 points in 66 games. His remarkable performance earned him an eight-year contract extension worth $7.95 million per season. Having played only eight games in the past year, Norris’s return brings a wave of excitement to the Senators’ lineup.

Senators’ fans are eagerly anticipating Norris’s return, hoping that his resilience and skill will contribute significantly to the team’s success in the upcoming games. 2-1-0 on the season, this is a year the Senators hope they can take the next step and play their way into the post-season. Tonight’s matchup against the Capitals promises to be a thrilling moment for both Norris and Senators supporters alike.

