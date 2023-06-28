Timo Meier Signs an 8-Yr Extension with New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald confirmed that he recently had a conversation with forward Timo Meier, during which Meier expressed his desire to remain with the team for the long term. It appears that Meier was true to his word, as he officially signed an eight-year extension with the Devils on Wednesday.

Insider Pierre LeBrun revealed that the Devils and Meier reached an agreement on an eight-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $8.8 million. The deal will be front-loaded, featuring significant signing bonuses. Meier, who was one year away from unrestricted free agency (UFA) eligibility, is a top-tier offensive winger known for his ability to create scoring opportunities, score goals, and drive play at an elite level. His contract is comparable to those of players like Matthew Tkachuk ($9.5M x 8 with the Florida Panthers), Jesper Bratt ($7.875M x 8 with the Devils), and Kevin Fiala ($7.875M x 7).

Reports from insiders hinted at progress in contract talks leading up to the extension. While the deal is not yet finalized, it is expected to be completed in the coming hours. Analyst Kevin Weekes previously suggested that the agreement could be for eight years at an annual salary of $8.5 million. It appears he’s getting just above that.

Meier Is a Big Get For the Devils

Meier, who joined the Devils at the trade deadline and made an immediate impact with 14 points in 21 games, appears to be an ideal fit for the team’s ambitions. With aspirations of contending for the Stanley Cup next season, the Devils had the salary cap space to retain Meier’s services, but they are creeping a bit closer to the point where they’ll need to be tighter with what they spend.

With young stars like Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and captain Nico Hischier already locked up to long-term deals, the Devils’ forward group has the potential to achieve great things in the years to come. The team’s commitment to securing Meier’s services further bolsters their quest for success and raises expectations for their quest to go deep in the playoffs.

