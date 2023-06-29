Jets Struggling to Find Solid Trade Return For Hellebuyck

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Winnipeg Jets may not be able to repeat the success they had when they traded Pierre-Luc Dubois by trading goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. A goaltender that every team knows is a Vezina-caliber starter, trade talks haven’t gotten very far with teams, mainly because of his contract situation.
LeBrun reports the New Jersey Devils might be among the closest to acquiring the netminder, but there’s concern with Hellebuyck’s future contract demands and what it would cost the Devils to land him in a deal, only to be stuck on price as the two sides negotiate a new contract to keep him around. LeBrun writes:
The Devils remain interested in Connor Hellebuyck. They know what he would mean to them as far as an upgrade. But I don’t believe they’re interested in paying a big price for him because they’re also comfortable just running it back in goal (minus MacKenzie Blackwood, who was traded to San Jose on Tuesday). I’m not convinced Winnipeg has a lot of traction yet on the Hellebuyck trade front, even though we’re talking about a Vezina Trophy finalist again this year.
LeBrun says a lot of this is on the new trend in the NHL not to overspend on goaltenders, mainly because most teams use two goalies on a regular basis. He added, “It probably speaks to how front offices see the goaltending position in today’s NHL (“don’t spend on goalies”) or just in general how goalie trades are always unpredictable.”
The Jets might end up rolling things back with Hellebuyck and then revisiting a trade at the NHL Trade Deadline. It’s not ideal, but at that point, he becomes perhaps the most sought-after rental on the market. “But New Jersey remains the team to watch on him,” LeBrun says, so we’ll see where this goes.
Next: Look for Maple Leafs to Get Bigger & Tougher Soon
More News
-
Featured/ 15 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers Pick Matvei Michkov No. 7 in 2023 NHL Draft
Matvei Michkov, a highly skilled Russian prospect, captivates with his offensive abilities and creative...
-
NHL News/ 15 hours ago
San Jose Sharks Select Will Smith No. 4 Overall in 2023 NHL Draft
The San Jose Sharks were happy to take forward Will Smith with the No....
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 15 hours ago
Blue Jackets Select Adam Fantilli 3rd Overall In 2023 NHL Entry Draft
The Blue Jackets took Adam Fantilli with third overall pick in 2023 NHL Entry...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 15 hours ago
Anaheim Ducks Select Leo Carlsson No. 2 Overall in 2023 NHL Draft
The Anaheim Ducks have selected Leo Carlsson with the No. 2 overall pick in...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers Still Exploring Trade Options for Travis Sanheim
Philadelphia Flyers exploring trade options for defenseman Travis Sanheim. The Flames expressing interest, but...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 23 hours ago
Avalanche Trade No. 37 Pick to Lightning For Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche have acquired Ross Colton from Tampa Bay Lightning: here are the trade...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Dubois Sent to Kings After Huge Sign-and-Trade With Jets
The Winnipeg Jets have signed Pierre-Luc Dubois to an eight-year extension before trading him...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Treliving Confirms Sheldon Keefe Will Return as Maple Leafs Head Coach
In a confirmation that comes as less of a surprise than it might have...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Senators Confirm DeBrincat Trade Talks, Red Wings Frontrunners
The Ottawa Senators have confirmed they are trying to trade Alex DeBrincat, but aren't...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 29: Pre-NHL 2023 Draft Trade Rumors
On this episode of NHL Trade Talk the Podcast, Brooke and Jim are back...