Milan Lucic Considering Reunion with Boston Bruins in Free Agency

As the NHL’s free agency period approaches on Saturday, reports suggest that Milan Lucic is seriously considering a return to the Boston Bruins. Lucic, who is free to engage in discussions with teams ahead of free agency, has reportedly ruled out the Vancouver Canucks and is now exploring the possibility of reuniting with his former team. The Bruins, amidst significant roster changes, may be looking for affordable signings, and Lucic could be a fitting addition. It is anticipated that the veteran forward would be open to signing a team-friendly deal to return to a city where he has established connections and potentially conclude his NHL career.

Hearing possible reunion with Milan Lucic and the Boston Bruins. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 28, 2023

With Milan Lucic free to speak with teams ahead of free agency opening Saturday, it sounds like a reunion with the Boston Bruins is a strong possibility. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 28, 2023

Originally selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft, Lucic spent the first eight seasons of his career with the team, contributing to their Stanley Cup victory in 2011 and their appearance in the Final in 2013. With insiders like Rick Dhaliwal and Chris Johnston of TSN affirming the likelihood of a Lucic-Bruins reunion, the speculations gain further credibility.

As for what the deal might look like, it could be as low as a one-year contract worth $900K, with performance bonuses a significant part of the deal. As a player aged 35 or older, Lucic would be eligible for that kind of structure with his next contract.

What Does Lucic Have Left to Offer?

During the 2022-23 regular season with the Calgary Flames, the 35-year-old Lucic recorded seven goals and 19 points in 77 games. He completed the final year of his seven-year, $6 million average annual value contract that he signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. Throughout his 16 NHL seasons, which included stints with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Oilers, and Flames, Lucic has accumulated 233 goals and 584 points in 1,173 career games. Additionally, he has proven himself in the postseason, contributing 29 goals and 77 points in 136 playoff games.

As Lucic weighs his options, a potential return to the Bruins appears to be gaining traction. Bruins fans, who hold fond memories of his earlier tenure with the team, eagerly await any official announcements regarding this potential reunion.

