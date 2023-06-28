In an announcement that surprised some fans, the Toronto Maple Leafs have officially re-signed David Kampf to a four-year contract worth an estimated $10 million. Connected insider Elliotte Friedman was the first to break the news, revealing the details of the deal. The average annual value (AAV) of $2.5 million has raised eyebrows, considering Kampf’s role as a potential fourth-line defensive center with limited offensive contributions. However, the team values his abilities and what he brings to the ice, particularly as a center, faceoff specialist, and penalty killer.
In a separate extension, the Maple Leafs have signed Pontus Holmberg to a two-year extension worth $800K per season.
Earlier reports from Darren Dreger hinted that the Maple Leafs were exploring options involving forwards Alex Kerfoot and David Kampf as the clock ticked toward the opening of the unrestricted free agent (UFA) market. As time ran out, it became apparent that Kampf was a primary focus for the Leafs. Dreger’s report has proven to be accurate, as Kampf’s signing indicates a shift in the team’s priorities.
Standing at 6-foot-2, Kampf had a breakout season in 2021-22, recording 11 goals and 26 points in 82 games and even receiving votes for the Selke Trophy. During his previous season with the Maple Leafs, the 28-year-old center tallied seven goals and 27 points in 82 regular-season games. He also contributed three assists in 11 playoff games before the team’s second-round elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers in a five-game series.
Treliving’s First Big Moves Come With a Question Mark
Notably, this signing marks Brad Treliving’s first move as the new general manager of the Maple Leafs. Some fans have expressed concerns about the financial implications, wondering what this contract could mean for future negotiations with star players like Auston Matthews and William Nylander. The significant investment in Kampf has sparked speculation and discussion among Leafs’ supporters, raising questions about potential salary expectations for the team’s key contributors.
As the offseason progresses, the impact of this signing and its implications for the Maple Leafs roster and salary cap management will continue to be closely monitored by fans and analysts alike.
