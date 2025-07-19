The Fallout for 3 Potential McDavid Suitors if He Hits Free Agency

While it still feels unlikely that Connor McDavid would leave the Edmonton Oilers, the possibility is reportedly being discussed behind closed doors across the NHL. This isn’t to say that the Oilers are thinking about life without their captain, but teams who would love to make a push for the superstar are working out their own scenarios on whiteboards.

TSN’s Chris Johnston weighed in during a recent appearance on the SDPN podcast, acknowledging that as many as 10 teams could become serious bidders if the Oilers’ superstar hits the open market in 2026. “There are 31 teams that would like to have him, but there’s probably 10 teams that would think they would be in the running if they ever got a chance.” He adds that any of the original six teams. He even said Vegas has to think about it, even if he doesn’t know how they pull it off.

Among the top potential suitors? The Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Which Teams Are Potentially Making Space for McDavid?

“I’m sure it has occurred to the Kings,” Johnston said. “I’m sure it has occurred to the Rangers. You don’t think Julien BriseBois down in Tampa Bay is looking at his long-term roster?”

With the salary cap projected to hit $104 million by the 2026–27 season, those three teams would have the flexibility to chase McDavid, even if his next deal approaches the $20 million per year range. But signing him would come with serious consequences.

Adrian Kempe would have to go for McDavid to land in LA

For the Kings, it could mean losing key UFA winger Adrian Kempe due to cap constraints. He’s reportedly seeking as much as $10 million on his next deal, and the Kings aren’t likely to sign both players to monster deals.

The Rangers might be forced to say goodbye to Artemi Panarin to make room for McDavid’s cap hit. Panarin is in the final year of a contract that pays him over $11 million per season. Do the Rangers trade him at the deadline if McDavid hasn’t signed an extension in Edmonton before the season ends?

As for the Lightning, while most of their core players are already locked up, adding McDavid would severely limit their ability to build out the rest of the roster. Brandon Hagel is on a rich contract, but lacks trade protection this season. Nikita Kucherov has two years remaining before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

While Johnston still believes McDavid will ultimately remain in Edmonton, the potential fallout for contenders gearing up to pursue him is massive, and the chess game may already be underway behind the scenes.

