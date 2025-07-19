Insider Says Key Factor Missing From Sidney Crosby Trade Talks

Amid growing speculation about Sidney Crosby’s long-term future with the Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL insider Chris Johnston has pushed back on the notion that even discussing a potential trade involving the Penguins’ captain is somehow disrespectful.

In a passionate segment on the SDPN podcast, the insider addressed what he sees as a misplaced reaction from fans and media.

“People get offended—like with the whole Crosby thing,” he said. “We had a full conversation about it last week. The idea that even having a discussion is disrespectful to Sidney Crosby? I think that’s misplaced.”

While there’s no indication that a trade is imminent or even likely, the insider emphasized that conversations are naturally happening at every level of the hockey world.

Sidney Crosby trade speculation continues

“I can tell you, every single person in hockey is having discussions. It’s the absolute elephant in the room,” he explained. “It would be naive to think that Kyle Dubas and the Penguins’ front office haven’t thought about it. And the same goes for other front offices—especially those who might want Crosby on their roster.”

He went on to say that these discussions are so widespread that teams may be holding roster or cap space open just in case the unthinkable becomes reality.

“Everyone is thinking about this—his representatives, his family, his childhood team, the teams that just suffered devastating playoff losses,” he continued. He noted that the idea that it’s not a conversation is just false. “It is happening at the highest levels.”

Only Crosby Knows What Crosby Wants To Do

Ultimately, the insider reiterated that Crosby’s future is still in his own hands: “We know who makes that decision—and why. Because he wants to be in Pittsburgh. But the minute that changes, he’ll no longer be a Penguin.”

Even Crosby has to have given it some thought, says Johnston. The insider suggested that it’s entirely normal for elite players to consider alternate futures, even if they’re loyal to one franchise.

Even Steve Yzerman—who spent his whole playing career in Detroit—had moments where he thought about playing somewhere else. “He was nearly traded to Ottawa,” he said. “It doesn’t mean tampering is happening, or that anyone is leaving. But it’s natural to wonder.”

He also pointed to Connor McDavid, saying the Oilers captain has likely thought about what his future might look like beyond Edmonton, especially in light of playoff disappointments. While Johnston believes McDavid will stay in Edmonton, he also noted that at least 10 teams are thinking about their chances of landing the superstar if he makes it to free agency.

“People are imagining different realities all the time. It’s just how we live. Athletes aren’t robots.”

Crosby Trade Speculation is Inevitable Given the Circumstances

While no trade is expected, the insider’s comments point out a key missing factor in many public discussions about Crosby’s future: honesty about how the hockey world really operates. Conversations are happening—and that doesn’t mean anyone is being disloyal. It just means the NHL, like any business, is always thinking ahead.

A co-host pointed out that this might be different because Crosby has never spoken publicly about wanting to go anywhere. Johnston replied, “That’s cuz he’s only going to speak publicly better at once… when it happens.”

Next: Noah Dobson’s Arrival Sparks Chain Reaction in Montreal

