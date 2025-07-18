Rakell on Red Alert, But Grateful After Near Trade by Penguins

Rickard Rakell has heard the rumors that he was almost traded at last season’s trade deadline, but he’s glad they didn’t come true.

The Pittsburgh Penguins winger was reportedly on the radar of several teams at the deadline and early in this offseason. The most interested team was the Carolina Hurricanes, who showed serious interest before signing Nikolaj Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million deal. According to The Athletic’s Josh Yohe, had Carolina failed to land Ehlers, they were prepared to pursue either Rakell or Bryan Rust in a trade.

That possibility never materialized, and Rakell, 32, remains a Penguin—for now. Yohe writes, “Rust and Rakell have made it clear they have no interest in leaving Pittsburgh.”

Rickard Rakell Penguins NHL trade talk

Rakell, who has an eight-team no-trade list as part of his contract, was relieved when he wasn’t moved at last season’s trade deadline. The Swedish winger enjoys playing with Sidney Crosby and is well-liked in the locker room. While Penguins GM Kyle Dubas fielded calls on Rakell, the ask at the deadline was nearly astronomical.

Dubas’ stance hasn’t changed. Though the Penguins are navigating a retooling phase and missed the playoffs for a third straight season, Rakell’s contract (three years remaining) and consistent production make him a valuable piece of the puzzle. He scored 35 goals last season. With the right linemates, he could score even more.

All that said, Rakell remains a potential trade chip. The Penguins will listen and if the offers are good enough, Dubas may consider making the move. Yohe writes, “league sources say they expect at least one of the wingers to be dealt this summer.”

It won’t be the Hurricanes moving in to try and acquire Rakell, but there are teams that remain intrigued.

