Pittsburgh Penguins
Rakell on Red Alert, But Grateful After Near Trade by Penguins
Rickard Rakell was almost traded, but the veteran winger is relieved to still be a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Rickard Rakell has heard the rumors that he was almost traded at last season’s trade deadline, but he’s glad they didn’t come true.
The Pittsburgh Penguins winger was reportedly on the radar of several teams at the deadline and early in this offseason. The most interested team was the Carolina Hurricanes, who showed serious interest before signing Nikolaj Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million deal. According to The Athletic’s Josh Yohe, had Carolina failed to land Ehlers, they were prepared to pursue either Rakell or Bryan Rust in a trade.
That possibility never materialized, and Rakell, 32, remains a Penguin—for now. Yohe writes, “Rust and Rakell have made it clear they have no interest in leaving Pittsburgh.”
Rakell, who has an eight-team no-trade list as part of his contract, was relieved when he wasn’t moved at last season’s trade deadline. The Swedish winger enjoys playing with Sidney Crosby and is well-liked in the locker room. While Penguins GM Kyle Dubas fielded calls on Rakell, the ask at the deadline was nearly astronomical.
Dubas’ stance hasn’t changed. Though the Penguins are navigating a retooling phase and missed the playoffs for a third straight season, Rakell’s contract (three years remaining) and consistent production make him a valuable piece of the puzzle. He scored 35 goals last season. With the right linemates, he could score even more.
All that said, Rakell remains a potential trade chip. The Penguins will listen and if the offers are good enough, Dubas may consider making the move. Yohe writes, “league sources say they expect at least one of the wingers to be dealt this summer.”
It won’t be the Hurricanes moving in to try and acquire Rakell, but there are teams that remain intrigued.
Next: Trade Rumblings: Is Nugent-Hopkins the Next Oiler Out?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Trade Rumblings: Is Nugent-Hopkins the Next Oiler Out?
Allan Mitchell suggests the Oilers may ask Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to take a lesser role—or...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 6 hours ago
Avalanche Standoff: $10M for Unhappy Forward or Another Trade?
The Avalanche must decide whether to commit up to $10 million annually to their...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Could Take Advantage of UFA Stalemate in Toronto and Vancouver
Still unsigned, the Oilers could swoop in and add a skilled, versatile forward at...
-
Boston Bruins/ 7 hours ago
Longtime NHL Goalie Steps Away After Nearly Two Decades
After nearly two decades, veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak retires after 581 NHL games, 295...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Canucks Pivot Quickly After Joshua Deal, Pursue Leafs UFA Target
After trading Dakota Joshua, the Canucks have reportedly turned their attention to a free...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
$32.5M Dostal Deal Raises Questions About Future of Oilers’ Stuart Skinner
Lukas Dostal's new $6.25M AAV contract poses questions about what Stuart Skinner is worth...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Have Perfect Player to Start Chinakhov Trade Talks
With Yegor Chinakhov requesting a trade, the Maple Leafs may have the right combination...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Blue Jackets Winger Requests Trade, GM in No Rush to Deal
A Blue Jackets winger has asked for a trade, but GM Don Waddell says...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
The Latest on Three Big Trade Rumors Involving the Maple Leafs
With Mitch Marner gone, the Maple Leafs are exploring major trade options—Nick Kypreos highlights...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Did the Montreal Canadiens Just Sign Their Second-Line Center?
The Canadiens signed Joe Veleno to a one-year, $900K deal—but he’s expected to fill...