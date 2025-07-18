Do the Red Wings Have $50M Pending UFA In Their Trade Sights?

NHL teams were busy at the draft, in free agency, and then made deals shortly thereafter. The Detroit Red Wings were among those that made moves, landing John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks and sending Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild. Is GM Steve Yzerman done?

Steve Yzerman Red Wings GM

According to Max Bultman of The Athletic, the most likely outcome for the Detroit Red Wings this summer is no further moves, despite lingering roster needs. In a recent mailbag article, Bultman suggested that while the team could benefit from adding a top-four defenseman or a top-six forward, neither path presents an obvious or easy fit.

The Red Wings’ most pressing need may lie on defense, where they’re currently relying on 24-year-old Albert Johansson to hold down a top-four role for a full season. While Johansson earned trust as a rookie, that’s still a gamble over 82 games. Bultman floated New Jersey as a possible trade partner (Dougie Hamilton‘s name is out there) given their defensive depth, but noted any significant acquisition would come at a steep price. Erik Karlsson was also mentioned as a potential option, though his $10 million cap hit and defensive liabilities make him a questionable fit. He also holds a full no-move clause and Detroit might not be on his radar.

What About The Red Wings’ Rumored Interest in Kyle Connor?

There’s also fan interest in a potential blockbuster move for Winnipeg Jets sniper Kyle Connor — a Michigan native — but that scenario remains hypothetical. Connor is finishing a $50 million contract he signed with the Jets and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this coming season.

However, if Connor signals interest in playing (and extending) in Detroit, Bultman argues the Red Wings can’t afford to wait for free agency. Doing so means opening up a door for him to sign elsewhere. But landing Connor early would likely cost the Red Wings a significant package, including top prospect Nate Danielson and a first-round pick.

Ultimately, while another trade can’t be ruled out, Detroit’s summer market appears quiet — unless a special opportunity emerges. As Bultman puts it, “It’s not a very exciting market,” and general manager Steve Yzerman may prefer to stay patient rather than overpay. For now, the odds favor standing pat.

