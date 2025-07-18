Detroit Red Wings
Do the Red Wings Have $50M Pending UFA In Their Trade Sights?
As training camp approaches, speculation continues around whether Steve Yzerman will look to upgrade the roster one last time.
NHL teams were busy at the draft, in free agency, and then made deals shortly thereafter. The Detroit Red Wings were among those that made moves, landing John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks and sending Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild. Is GM Steve Yzerman done?
According to Max Bultman of The Athletic, the most likely outcome for the Detroit Red Wings this summer is no further moves, despite lingering roster needs. In a recent mailbag article, Bultman suggested that while the team could benefit from adding a top-four defenseman or a top-six forward, neither path presents an obvious or easy fit.
The Red Wings’ most pressing need may lie on defense, where they’re currently relying on 24-year-old Albert Johansson to hold down a top-four role for a full season. While Johansson earned trust as a rookie, that’s still a gamble over 82 games. Bultman floated New Jersey as a possible trade partner (Dougie Hamilton‘s name is out there) given their defensive depth, but noted any significant acquisition would come at a steep price. Erik Karlsson was also mentioned as a potential option, though his $10 million cap hit and defensive liabilities make him a questionable fit. He also holds a full no-move clause and Detroit might not be on his radar.
What About The Red Wings’ Rumored Interest in Kyle Connor?
There’s also fan interest in a potential blockbuster move for Winnipeg Jets sniper Kyle Connor — a Michigan native — but that scenario remains hypothetical. Connor is finishing a $50 million contract he signed with the Jets and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this coming season.
However, if Connor signals interest in playing (and extending) in Detroit, Bultman argues the Red Wings can’t afford to wait for free agency. Doing so means opening up a door for him to sign elsewhere. But landing Connor early would likely cost the Red Wings a significant package, including top prospect Nate Danielson and a first-round pick.
Ultimately, while another trade can’t be ruled out, Detroit’s summer market appears quiet — unless a special opportunity emerges. As Bultman puts it, “It’s not a very exciting market,” and general manager Steve Yzerman may prefer to stay patient rather than overpay. For now, the odds favor standing pat.
Next: Jets Re-Sign Gabriel Vilardi to Six-Year, $45M Contract Extension
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 minutes ago
Do the Red Wings Have $50M Pending UFA In Their Trade Sights?
As training camp approaches, speculation continues around whether Steve Yzerman will look to upgrade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Trade Rumblings: Is Nugent-Hopkins the Next Oiler Out?
Allan Mitchell suggests the Oilers may ask Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to take a lesser role—or...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 7 hours ago
Avalanche Standoff: $10M for Unhappy Forward or Another Trade?
The Avalanche must decide whether to commit up to $10 million annually to their...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Could Take Advantage of UFA Stalemate in Toronto and Vancouver
Still unsigned, the Oilers could swoop in and add a skilled, versatile forward at...
-
Boston Bruins/ 8 hours ago
Longtime NHL Goalie Steps Away After Nearly Two Decades
After nearly two decades, veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak retires after 581 NHL games, 295...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Canucks Pivot Quickly After Joshua Deal, Pursue Leafs UFA Target
After trading Dakota Joshua, the Canucks have reportedly turned their attention to a free...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
$32.5M Dostal Deal Raises Questions About Future of Oilers’ Stuart Skinner
Lukas Dostal's new $6.25M AAV contract poses questions about what Stuart Skinner is worth...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Have Perfect Player to Start Chinakhov Trade Talks
With Yegor Chinakhov requesting a trade, the Maple Leafs may have the right combination...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Blue Jackets Winger Requests Trade, GM in No Rush to Deal
A Blue Jackets winger has asked for a trade, but GM Don Waddell says...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
The Latest on Three Big Trade Rumors Involving the Maple Leafs
With Mitch Marner gone, the Maple Leafs are exploring major trade options—Nick Kypreos highlights...