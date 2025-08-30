Term Dispute Delays Luke Hughes’ Extension with Devils

The New Jersey Devils and defenseman Luke Hughes remain at a standstill in contract negotiations, with the 21-year-old reportedly pushing for a five-year deal — a structure the team is reluctant to accept.

As reported by James Murphy of RG.org, Hughes’ camp is firm on the five-year term, which would align his next contract’s expiration with that of his brother, Jack Hughes, whose eight-year extension runs through 2030. That timing could give the Hughes brothers the option to test unrestricted free agency together.

Understandably, the Devils don’t want to put themselves in a situation where the two brothers could leverage their power or make a joint decision.

Luke Hughes injury Devils

For the Devils, a five-year deal represents the least appealing scenario. The organization prefers either a short “bridge” deal of around three years or a long-term commitment spanning eight years, locking in their young blue-liner well past his prime development years.

Team general manager Tom Fitzgerald spoke about the talks between the team and the defenseman, saying he remains confident an agreement will be reached before training camp opens on September 17. He emphasized that, despite this potential hurdle, negotiations remain active and productive.

“We’ll just continue to talk and present each other with ideas,” Fitzgerald said. “Eventually, this will get done… The 11th hour is training camp.”

This Is A Big Decision For The Devils

Hughes, a key piece of New Jersey’s emerging defensive core, is among the few remaining RFAs league-wide. The 2021 fourth-overall pick has quickly developed into a cornerstone for the Devils, making this negotiation critical to the team’s future plans. Not only is it important that the Devils keep him in the fold, but signing him potentially keeps Jack Hughes on the roster and attracts Quinn Hughes to New Jersey in a couple of seasons, if not earlier.

In a recent mailbag column, James Mirtle noted that it’s “unlikely” the Canucks will improve enough in the 2025-26 season to persuade Hughes to stay. While there’s currently no indication a trade is on the horizon, any future decision on his status could prove to be franchise-altering and a big win for the Devils if they’re the team Quinn Hughes is looking at.

For now, fans can expect talks to intensify as camp approaches, with the Devils hoping to secure Hughes’ services for the long haul — and avoid the risk of their young star walking straight to unrestricted free agency in five years.

